Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Conte: Terry important to Chelsea

English Premier League

Related Videos

Klopp: United different with Mkhitaryan

English Premier League
Read

Koeman still keen to make changes

English Premier League
Read

Hughes still hopeful of Berahino deal

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho: Klopp not as calm as me

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho answers a journalist's phone

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Muller's passport phone

German Bundesliga
Read

Klopp pleased to have Coutinho back

English Premier League
Read

Howe: No meetings with John Terry

English Premier League
Read

Ozil future 'not dependent' on Wenger

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: Taylor was a brave manager

English Premier League
Read

Wenger hopes Arsenal stay on track

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: Jenkinson move imminent

English Premier League
Read

Narsingh: My pace will suit the Prem

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino: We can't repeat the past

English Premier League
Read

#FCDebate: Man United or Liverpool?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Man United putting spending on hold?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hislop: Payet situation is upsetting

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem: Sunday week 21 preview

English Premier League
Read

Hislop reflects on Graham Taylor passing

International
Read

New deals good business by Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

The curious case of Marouane Fellaini

English Premier League
Read

Should West Ham sell Payet in January?

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read

Fantasy Football: Prem's wildcard XI

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: Leicester up for the fight

English Premier League
Read

Pochettino: Alli's happiness is key

English Premier League
Read

Oscar: I'll still be cheering for Chelsea

Chinese Super League
Read

Prem: Saturday week 21 preview

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Klopp's letter to Sturridge

EFL Cup
Read

Who will feel the Force at Old Trafford?

English Premier League
Read

Rush: Mourinho should worry Liverpool

English Premier League
Read