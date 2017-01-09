ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5
Draw: 11/4
Away: 4/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Ranieri: Leicester up for the fight
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
The curious case of Marouane Fellaini
English Premier League
about a minute ago
Read
Should West Ham sell Payet in January?
English Premier League
4 minutes ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?
English Premier League
7 minutes ago
Read
Fantasy Football: Prem's wildcard XI
English Premier League
40 minutes ago
Read
Pochettino: Alli's happiness is key
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Oscar: I'll still be cheering for Chelsea
Chinese Super League
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Saturday week 21 preview
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
The Sweeper: Klopp's letter to Sturridge
EFL Cup
3 hours ago
Read
Who will feel the Force at Old Trafford?
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Rush: Mourinho should worry Liverpool
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Bilic: Payet wants to leave West Ham
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Read
Was Mou's critique off base?
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Evra back to Man United?
English Premier League
23 hours ago
Read
Is Arena right about Bradley bias?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Man Utd's transformation
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Mariner: Fans have warmed to Mourinho
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Liverpool 0-0 Man United
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Chelsea 3-0 Leicester
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Would Terry take a Bournemouth loan?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Mourinho: We all need to improve
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Mourinho: Schneiderlin close to United exit
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Best manager in the Prem?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Burley: Man United look like a top-four team
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Spurs duo to Manchester?
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Will Coutinho be prized away from Anfield?
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Are Man United still in the title race?
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Ranieri: Avoiding relegation a must
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Shine bright like Dani Alves
International
2 days ago
Read
Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Will Chelsea relinquish their lead?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read