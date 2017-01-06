ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
LIVE
45'
Leg 2
Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Home: 5/4
Draw: 7/4
Away: 3/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Is Arena right about Bradley bias?
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Rumour Rater: Evra back to Man United?
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Man United's midfield transformation
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Mariner: Fans have warmed to Mourinho
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Liverpool 0-0 Man United
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Last Time They Met: Chelsea 3-0 Leicester
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Would Terry take a Bournemouth loan?
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Read
Mourinho: We all need to improve
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Read
Mourinho: Schneiderlin close to United exit
English Premier League
8 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Best manager in the Prem?
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Burley: Man United look like a top-four team
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Spurs duo to Manchester?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Will Coutinho be prized away from Anfield?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Are Man United still in the title race?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Ranieri: Avoiding relegation a must
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
The Sweeper: Shine bright like Dani Alves
International
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Will Chelsea relinquish their lead?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Yanks Abroad: Hyndman joins Rangers
International
1 day ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
January crucial for Man United title push
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Is Ozil too complacent with Wenger?
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
ESPN FC Best of the Week
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Is Ozil worth the trouble for Arsenal?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Conte: Ake gives Chelsea options
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
How will Klopp manage January fixtures?
English FA Cup
3 days ago
Read
Guardiola hints at Badstuber deal
English Premier League
4 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Lowe: Pep less in control than in past
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Is Pep struggling with player quality?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read