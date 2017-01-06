Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 11/4  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Mariner: Fans have warmed to Mourinho

English Premier League

Related Videos

Last Time They Met: Arsenal 3-2 Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Liverpool 0-0 Man United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Chelsea 3-0 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Would Terry take a Bournemouth loan?

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho: We all need to improve

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho: Schneiderlin close to United exit

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: Best manager in the Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Man United look like a top-four team

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rumour Rater: Spurs duo to Manchester?

English Premier League
Read

Will Coutinho be prized away from Anfield?

English Premier League
Read

Are Man United still in the title race?

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: Avoiding relegation a must

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Shine bright like Dani Alves

International
Read

Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Chelsea relinquish their lead?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Yanks Abroad: Hyndman joins Rangers

International
Read

Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?

English Premier League
Read

January crucial for Man United title push

English Premier League
Read

Is Ozil too complacent with Wenger?

English Premier League
Read

Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

ESPN FC Best of the Week

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Ozil worth the trouble for Arsenal?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Conte: Ake gives Chelsea options

English Premier League
Read

How will Klopp manage January fixtures?

English FA Cup
Read

Guardiola hints at Badstuber deal

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lowe: Pep less in control than in past

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Pep struggling with player quality?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Sanchez move on from Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: The Knight and his Gunners

English Premier League
Read

Burley: If Nasri breached rules, ban him

English Premier League
Read