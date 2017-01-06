ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Would Terry take a Bournemouth loan?
English Premier League
30 minutes ago
Related Videos
Mourinho: We all need to improve
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Mourinho: Schneiderlin close to United exit
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Best manager in the Prem?
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Read
Burley: Man United look like a top-four team
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Spurs duo to Manchester?
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Will Coutinho be prized away from Anfield?
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Are Man United still in the title race?
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Ranieri: Avoiding relegation a must
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
The Sweeper: Shine bright like Dani Alves
International
23 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: CR7 the greatest ever?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Will Chelsea relinquish their lead?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Yanks Abroad: Hyndman joins Rangers
International
1 day ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
January crucial for Man United title push
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Is Ozil too complacent with Wenger?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
ESPN FC Best of the Week
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Is Ozil worth the trouble for Arsenal?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Conte: Ake gives Chelsea options
English Premier League
2 days ago
Read
How will Klopp manage January fixtures?
English FA Cup
2 days ago
Read
Guardiola hints at Badstuber deal
English Premier League
4 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Lowe: Pep less in control than in past
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Is Pep struggling with player quality?
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Will Sanchez move on from Arsenal?
English Premier League
4 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: The Knight and his Gunners
English Premier League
4 days ago
Read
Burley: If Nasri breached rules, ban him
English Premier League
4 days ago
Read
Allardyce: We'll sign until money stops
English FA Cup
4 days ago
Read
Alonso: Pressure nothing new for Pep
English Premier League
4 days ago
Read
Mahrez wins African Player of the Year
Blog - Football Africa
5 days ago
Read
Muller: Give Pep time to adjust
English Premier League
5 days ago
Read