Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Now Playing

Conte: Ake gives Chelsea options

English Premier League

