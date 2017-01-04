ESPN FC
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Conte: Ake gives Chelsea options
English Premier League
about an hour ago
How will Klopp manage January fixtures?
English FA Cup
8 hours ago
Guardiola hints at Badstuber deal
English Premier League
1 day ago
Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Lowe: Pep less in control than in past
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Is Pep struggling with player quality?
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Will Sanchez move on from Arsenal?
English Premier League
2 days ago
The Sweeper: The Knight and his Gunners
English Premier League
2 days ago
Burley: If Nasri breached rules, ban him
English Premier League
2 days ago
Allardyce: We'll sign until money stops
English FA Cup
2 days ago
Alonso: Pressure nothing new for Pep
English Premier League
2 days ago
Mahrez wins African Player of the Year
Blog - Football Africa
2 days ago
Muller: Give Pep time to adjust
English Premier League
2 days ago
#FCDebate: Best Prem player so far
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Prem risks dip in quality over fixtures
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
WATCH: Top 5 Prem goals of festive period
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Guardiola clarifies retirement comments
English Premier League
3 days ago
Clement: I'm up for the challenge
English Premier League
3 days ago
Pep confirms Gabriel has begun training
English Premier League
3 days ago
Who will win the Prem Golden Boot?
English Premier League
3 days ago
Hislop: Sanchez frustrated but will stay
English Premier League
3 days ago
Is Premier League the toughest?
English Premier League
3 days ago
Which two midfielders beat Alli?
English Premier League
3 days ago
How far can Alli go?
English Premier League
3 days ago
Hull appoint Marco Silva as manager
English Premier League
3 days ago
Bramall a strange addition to Arsenal?
English Premier League
3 days ago
Would Bakayoko fit in at Chelsea?
English Premier League
3 days ago
Prem: Top moment of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Prem: Top saves of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Prem: Top goals of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
3 days ago
Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea
English Premier League
3 days ago
