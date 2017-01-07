Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Will Sanchez move on from Arsenal?

English Premier League

Related Videos

The Sweeper: The Knight and his Gunners

English Premier League
Read

Burley: If Nasri breached rules, ban him

Manchester City
Read

Allardyce: We'll sign until money stops

English FA Cup
Read

Alonso: Pressure nothing new for Pep

English Premier League
Read

Mahrez wins African Player of the Year

Blog - Football Africa
Read

Muller: Give Pep time to adjust

English Premier League
Read

#FCDebate: Best Prem player so far

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem risks dip in quality over fixtures

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Prem goals of festive period

ESPN FC TV
Read

Guardiola clarifies retirement comments

English Premier League
Read

Clement: I'm up for the challenge

English Premier League
Read

Pep confirms Gabriel has begun training

English Premier League
Read

Who will win the Prem Golden Boot?

English Premier League
Read

Hislop: Sanchez frustrated but will stay

English Premier League
Read

Is Premier League the toughest?

English Premier League
Read

Which two midfielders beat Alli?

English Premier League
Read

How far can Alli go?

English Premier League
Read

Hull appoint Marco Silva as manager

English Premier League
Read

Bramall a strange addition to Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

Would Bakayoko fit in at Chelsea?

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Top moment of Week 20

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top saves of Week 20

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top goals of Week 20

Premier League Highlights
Read

Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: Alli or Pogba's potential?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Spurs in the title race now?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pochettino: We're fighting for big things

English Premier League
Read