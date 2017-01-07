ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC
Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC
Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Will Sanchez move on from Arsenal?
English Premier League
7 minutes ago
Related Videos
The Sweeper: The Knight and his Gunners
English Premier League
25 minutes ago
Read
Burley: If Nasri breached rules, ban him
Manchester City
38 minutes ago
Read
Allardyce: We'll sign until money stops
English FA Cup
about an hour ago
Read
Alonso: Pressure nothing new for Pep
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Mahrez wins African Player of the Year
Blog - Football Africa
9 hours ago
Read
Muller: Give Pep time to adjust
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Read
#FCDebate: Best Prem player so far
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Prem risks dip in quality over fixtures
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Top 5 Prem goals of festive period
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Guardiola clarifies retirement comments
English Premier League
23 hours ago
Read
Clement: I'm up for the challenge
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Pep confirms Gabriel has begun training
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Who will win the Prem Golden Boot?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Hislop: Sanchez frustrated but will stay
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Is Premier League the toughest?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Which two midfielders beat Alli?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
How far can Alli go?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Hull appoint Marco Silva as manager
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Bramall a strange addition to Arsenal?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Would Bakayoko fit in at Chelsea?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Top moment of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Top saves of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Top goals of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Alli or Pogba's potential?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Are Spurs in the title race now?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Pochettino: We're fighting for big things
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read