ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC
Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC
Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Alonso: Pressure nothing new for Pep
English Premier League
14 minutes ago
Related Videos
Mahrez wins African Player of the Year
Blog - Football Africa
6 hours ago
Read
Muller: Give Pep time to adjust
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
#FCDebate: Best Prem player so far
ESPN FC TV
14 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Prem risks dip in quality over fixtures
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Top 5 Prem goals of festive period
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Guardiola clarifies retirement comments
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Clement: I'm up for the challenge
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read
Pep confirms Gabriel has begun training
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read
Who will win the Prem Golden Boot?
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Hislop: Sanchez frustrated but will stay
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Is Premier League the toughest?
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Which two midfielders beat Alli?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
How far can Alli go?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Hull appoint Marco Silva as manager
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Bramall a strange addition to Arsenal?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Would Bakayoko fit in at Chelsea?
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Top moment of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Top saves of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Prem: Top goals of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Alli or Pogba's potential?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea
Premier League Highlights
1 day ago
Read
Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Are Spurs in the title race now?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Pochettino: We're fighting for big things
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
How Spurs exposed Chelsea's back three
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Why aren't Spurs consistent in big games?
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
Conte: It's a pity to stop our run
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Cahill: We'll dust this off and go again
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read