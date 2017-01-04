ESPN FC
Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Bramall a strange addition to Arsenal?
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Which two midfielders beat Alli?
English Premier League
7 minutes ago
How far can Alli go?
English Premier League
44 minutes ago
Hull appoint Marco Silva as manager
English Premier League
52 minutes ago
Would Bakayoko fit in at Chelsea?
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Prem: Top moment of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
11 hours ago
Prem: Top saves of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
11 hours ago
Prem: Top goals of Week 20
Premier League Highlights
11 hours ago
Alli punishes 'off the pace' Chelsea
English Premier League
12 hours ago
Extra Time: Alli or Pogba's potential?
ESPN FC TV
14 hours ago
Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea
Premier League Highlights
15 hours ago
Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Are Spurs in the title race now?
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Pochettino: We're fighting for big things
English Premier League
15 hours ago
How Spurs exposed Chelsea's back three
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Why aren't Spurs consistent in big games?
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Conte: It's a pity to stop our run
English Premier League
15 hours ago
Cahill: We'll dust this off and go again
English Premier League
16 hours ago
Alli: We stuck to the game plan
English Premier League
16 hours ago
Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
Prem: Dele Alli bags his brace
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Prem: Lloris dives low to keep out Costa
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Prem: Dele Alli scored just before half
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Prem: Costa and Pedro feud on the pitch
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Prem: Eriksen's chance bends far post
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Prem: Hazard's shot just misses wide
Premier League Highlights
18 hours ago
The Sweeper: Giroud's scorpion lives on
English Premier League
19 hours ago
Arsenal can't cut it away from home?
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Rumour Rater: Jese moving in January?
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Nicol: Days of long-term managers are gone
English Premier League
21 hours ago
