Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Pochettino: We're fighting for big things

English Premier League

Related Videos

Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Spurs in the title race now?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How Spurs exposed Chelsea's back three

ESPN FC TV
Read

Why don't Spurs step up consistently?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Conte: It's a pity to stop our run

English Premier League
Read

Cahill: We'll dust this off and go again

English Premier League
Read

Alli: We stuck to the game plan

English Premier League
Read

Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dele Alli bags his brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lloris dives low to keep out Costa

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dele Alli scored just before half

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Costa and Pedro feud on the pitch

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Eriksen's chance bends far post

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Hazard's shot just misses wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

The Sweeper: Giroud's scorpion lives on

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal can't cut it away from home?

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Jese moving in January?

English Premier League
Read

Nicol: Days of long-term managers are gone

English Premier League
Read

Ogden: Mourinho making United winners

English Premier League
Read

Pep surprised by English football?

English Premier League
Read

Premier League in 90 Seconds: Giroud's scorpion fetish

English Premier League
Read

Curtis: Clement made an impact

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: This was a mental test for us

English Premier League
Read

Howe: You have to praise Arsenal

English Premier League
Read

Curtis: We showed a lot of resolve

English Premier League
Read

Allardyce: The ref is to blame

English Premier League
Read

Hughes: This win came at a good time for us

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: What's next for Hull City?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Stoke City 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read