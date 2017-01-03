ESPN FC
Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Howe: You have to praise Arsenal
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Wenger: This was a mental test for us
English Premier League
58 minutes ago
Curtis: We showed a lot of resolve
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Allardyce: The ref is to blame
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Hughes: This win came at a good time for us
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Extra Time: What's next for Hull City?
ESPN FC TV
2 hours ago
Stoke City 2-0 Watford
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
How will Spurs attack Chelsea?
ESPN FC TV
2 hours ago
Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Can Clement turn Swansea around?
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Wenger: We refused to lose the game
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Did Wenger set Arsenal up to fail?
ESPN FC TV
3 hours ago
Howe: Fate conspired against us
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Prem: Rangel nets the winner for Swansea
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Stoke City 2-0 Watford
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Prem: Zaha strikes a stunning volley
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Prem: Giroud gets Arsenal level
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Prem: Bournemouth reduced to ten men
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Prem: Lucas Perez gets Arsenal within one
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Prem: Alexis gets Arsenal's first
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Prem: Crouch makes it two for Stoke
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Prem: Fraser puts Bournemouth up 3-0
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Prem: Shawcross puts Stoke in front
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Prem: Mawson heads Swans in front
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Prem: Outstretched Gomes denies Crouch
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Prem: Did Palace deserve a penalty?
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Conte compliments Pochettino
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Prem: Swans miss chance to go in front
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Prem: Arsenal down 2-0 after 20
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
Prem: Bournemouth strike first
Premier League Highlights
5 hours ago
