Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Wenger: We refused to lose the game

English Premier League

Related Videos

Can Clement turn Swansea around?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Did Wenger set Arsenal up to fail?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Howe: Fate conspired against us

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Rangel nets the winner for Swansea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke City 2-0 Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zaha strikes a stunning volley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Giroud gets Arsenal level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Bournemouth reduced to ten men

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lucas Perez gets Arsenal within one

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alexis gets Arsenal's first

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Crouch makes it two for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Fraser puts Bournemouth up 3-0

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Shawcross puts Stoke in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mawson heads Swans in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Outstretched Gomes denies Crouch

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Did Palace deserve a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Conte compliments Pochettino

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Swans miss chance to go in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Arsenal down 2-0 after 20

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Bournemouth strike first

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Stanislas tries Cech

Premier League Highlights
Read

The Sweeper: A very unhappy Pep Guardiola

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Dele Alli leaving Spurs?

English Premier League
Read

Blatter, Platini have slowed tech arrival

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola not a career manager

English Premier League
Read

Mariner: Koscielny shining for Arsenal

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Pep's arrogance

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Liverpool suffer a major setback?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: It's time to see the real Pep

ESPN FC TV
Read