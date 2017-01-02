Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
2
LIVE 80'
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 12/5  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
0
1
LIVE 65'
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 11/4  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
LIVE 63'
Game Details
Home: 1/50  Draw: 18/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
1
LIVE 50'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 28/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
0
2
LIVE 51'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Conte compliments Pochettino

English Premier League

Related Videos

Prem: Fraser puts Bournemouth up 3-0

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Shawcross puts Stoke in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mawson heads Swans in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Outstretched Gomes denies Crouch

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Did Palace deserve a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Arsenal down 2-0 after 20

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Bournemouth strike first

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Stanislas tries Cech

Premier League Highlights
Read

The Sweeper: A very unhappy Pep Guardiola

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Dele Alli leaving Spurs?

English Premier League
Read

Blatter, Platini have slowed tech arrival

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola not a career manager

English Premier League
Read

Mariner: Koscielny shining for Arsenal

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Pep's arrogance

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Liverpool suffer a major setback?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: It's time to see the real Pep

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Clement a huge risk for Swansea

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bilic: Jones' slide was more dangerous

English Premier League
Read

West Brom 3-1 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Dyche: We played better 11 v 11

English Premier League
Read

Phelan laments Hull's defensive collapse

English Premier League
Read

Guardiola on 'special rules' in England

English Premier League
Read

Moyes hits back at Klopp's remarks

English Premier League
Read

Pulis hails team spirit in comeback

English Premier League
Read

Puel: Difficult moment for Southampton

English Premier League
Read

Koeman: We needed something different

English Premier League
Read

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton 3-0 Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Premier League in 90 Seconds: Resolutions

English Premier League
Read