ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4
Draw: 3/1
Away: 7/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6
Draw: 27/10
Away: 15/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5
Draw: 13/5
Away: 17/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
0
0
LIVE
20'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 11/4
Draw: 7/4
Away: 5/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Celta Vigo
0
3
LIVE
20'
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 22/1
Draw: 10/1
Away: 1/14
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Guardiola not a career manager
English Premier League
55 minutes ago
Related Videos
Rumour Rater: Dele Alli leaving Spurs?
English Premier League
35 minutes ago
Read
Blatter, Platini have slowed tech arrival
English Premier League
42 minutes ago
Read
Mariner: Koscielny shining for Arsenal
ESPN FC TV
19 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Pep's arrogance
ESPN FC TV
19 hours ago
Read
Did Liverpool suffer a major setback?
ESPN FC TV
19 hours ago
Read
Burley: It's time to see the real Pep
ESPN FC TV
19 hours ago
Read
Mariner: Clement a huge risk for Swansea
ESPN FC TV
19 hours ago
Read
Bilic: Jones' slide was more dangerous
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
West Brom 3-1 Hull City
Premier League Highlights
20 hours ago
Read
Dyche: We played better 11 v 11
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Phelan laments Hull's defensive collapse
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Guardiola on 'special rules' in England
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Moyes hits back at Klopp's remarks
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read
Pulis hails team spirit in comeback
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read
Puel: Difficult moment for Southampton
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read
Koeman: We needed something different
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read
Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Everton 3-0 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
21 hours ago
Read
Premier League in 90 Seconds: Resolutions
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read
Mou has coped with many referee decisions
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Mourinho: We don't chase records
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Mane admits to handball penalty
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Klopp angry with referee for 2nd penalty
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
United optimistic of push for top four
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Bilic responds to Feghouli red card
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Early season form may haunt Man United
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read
Prem: Zlatan has goal fall into his lap
Premier League Highlights
23 hours ago
Read