Guardiola not a career manager

AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Osasuna
Eibar
0
0
LIVE 20'
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
0
3
LIVE 20'
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
