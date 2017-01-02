ESPN FC
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Mou has coped with many referee decisions
English Premier League
47 minutes ago
Koeman: We needed something different
English Premier League
14 minutes ago
Read
Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
40 minutes ago
Read
Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
Premier League Highlights
40 minutes ago
Read
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League Highlights
41 minutes ago
Read
Everton 3-0 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
41 minutes ago
Read
Premier League in 90 Seconds: Resolutions
English Premier League
46 minutes ago
Read
Mourinho: We don't chase records
English Premier League
53 minutes ago
Read
Mane admits to handball penalty
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Klopp angry with referee for 2nd penalty
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
United optimistic of push for top four
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Bilic responds to Feghouli red card
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Early season form may haunt Man United
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
West Ham 0-2 Manchester United
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Zlatan has goal fall into his lap
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Mata puts Man United ahead
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Antonio denied by De Gea
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Mariner: City show character in win
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
Two points thrown away for Liverpool
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Pep visibly upset after match
English Premier League
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: De Gea makes leaping save
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Man United stonewalled at net
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: Feghouli sees red
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Prem: De Gea lays out for Lanzini's shot
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Everton 3-0 Southampton
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
West Brom 3-1 Hull City
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Lukaku fires in Everton's third
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Bravo parries Keane's chance
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read
Prem: Defoe levels again from the spot
Premier League Highlights
4 hours ago
Read