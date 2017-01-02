Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next

Now Playing

Mane admits to handball penalty

English Premier League

Related Videos

Koeman: We needed something different

English Premier League
Read

Read

Read

Read

Read

Premier League in 90 Seconds: Resolutions

English Premier League
Read

Mou has coped with many referee decisions

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho: We don't chase records

English Premier League
Read

Klopp angry with referee for 2nd penalty

English Premier League
Read

United optimistic of push for top four

English Premier League
Read

Bilic responds to Feghouli red card

English Premier League
Read

Early season form may haunt Man United

English Premier League
Read

Read

Read

Prem: Zlatan has goal fall into his lap

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mata puts Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Antonio denied by De Gea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mariner: City show character in win

English Premier League
Read

Two points thrown away for Liverpool

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Pep visibly upset after match

English Premier League
Read

Prem: De Gea makes leaping save

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Man United stonewalled at net

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Feghouli sees red

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: De Gea lays out for Lanzini's shot

Premier League Highlights
Read

Read

Read

Read

Prem: Lukaku fires in Everton's third

Premier League Highlights
Read

Read

Prem: Bravo parries Keane's chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Defoe levels again from the spot

Premier League Highlights
Read