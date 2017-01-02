Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Now Playing

Two points thrown away for Liverpool

English Premier League

Related Videos

Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Zlatan has goal fall into his lap

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mata puts Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Antonio denied by De Gea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mariner: City show character in win

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Pep visibly upset after match

English Premier League
Read

Prem: De Gea makes leaping save

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Man United stonewalled at net

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Feghouli sees red

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: De Gea lays out for Lanzini's shot

Premier League Highlights
Read

Everton 3-0 Southampton

Premier League Highlights
Read

West Brom 3-1 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lukaku fires in Everton's third

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Bravo parries Keane's chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Defoe levels again from the spot

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Baines converts the penalty goal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Valencia puts Everton in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Morrison adds a third for West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mee's goal confirmed by technology

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mane tap-in gives Reds the lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Aguero scores from impossible angle

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: McAuley puts West Brom ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Can avoids handball penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Clichy's perfect strike puts City ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ranieri: If that's a pen, I'm the pope

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Mane misses glorious opportunity

Premier League Highlights
Read

Karanka: Boro better than Leicester

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Brunt header draws West Brom level

Premier League Highlights
Read