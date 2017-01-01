ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Sunderland
Liverpool
1
2
LIVE
76'
Game Details
Home: 9/1
Draw: 5/4
Away: 20/21
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
LIVE
74'
Game Details
Home: 1/11
Draw: 13/2
Away: 50/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE
72'
Game Details
Home: 12/5
Draw: 8/11
Away: 9/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
LIVE
75'
Game Details
Home: 2/9
Draw: 15/4
Away: 28/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2
Draw: 7/2
Away: 11/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Ranieri: If that's a pen, I'm the pope
English Premier League
18 minutes ago
Related Videos
Prem: Mee's goal confirmed by technology
Premier League Highlights
2 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Mane tap-in gives Reds the lead
Premier League Highlights
3 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Aguero scores from impossible angle
Premier League Highlights
10 minutes ago
Read
Prem: McAuley puts West Brom ahead
Premier League Highlights
11 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Can avoids handball penalty
Premier League Highlights
15 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Clichy's perfect strike puts City ahead
Premier League Highlights
17 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Mane misses glorious opportunity
Premier League Highlights
19 minutes ago
Read
Karanka: Boro better than Leicester
English Premier League
22 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Brunt header draws West Brom level
Premier League Highlights
26 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Rodriguez can't finish the chance
Premier League Highlights
52 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Fernandinho is sent off
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Defoe misses chance to go in front
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Ranieri happy with point to start new year
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Defoe penalty makes it 1-1
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Snodgrass gives Hull the lead
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Sturridge header puts Reds ahead
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Forster turns away Lukaku
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Mignolet's massive stop
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Mannone denies Sturridge
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Heaton denies City twice
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Karanka: We were the better team again
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Ramirez misses golden chance
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Did Boro deserve a penalty?
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Allardyce targets three signings
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Puel: Everton a great challenge for us
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Read
Koeman: Special to return to Southampton
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Read
Can Spurs blow the title race open?
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Prem midseason awards
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Read
What to expect in the transfer window
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Read