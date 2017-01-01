Previous
Sunderland
Liverpool
1
2
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 5/4  Away: 20/21 
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
LIVE 74'
Game Details
Home: 1/11  Draw: 13/2  Away: 50/1 
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 8/11  Away: 9/2 
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
LIVE 75'
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 15/4  Away: 28/1 
Highlights
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 11/20 
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Ranieri: If that's a pen, I'm the pope

English Premier League

Prem: Mee's goal confirmed by technology

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Mane tap-in gives Reds the lead

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Aguero scores from impossible angle

Premier League Highlights
Prem: McAuley puts West Brom ahead

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Can avoids handball penalty

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Clichy's perfect strike puts City ahead

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Mane misses glorious opportunity

Premier League Highlights
Karanka: Boro better than Leicester

English Premier League
Prem: Brunt header draws West Brom level

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Rodriguez can't finish the chance

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Fernandinho is sent off

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Defoe misses chance to go in front

Premier League Highlights
Ranieri happy with point to start new year

English Premier League
Prem: Defoe penalty makes it 1-1

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Snodgrass gives Hull the lead

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Sturridge header puts Reds ahead

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Forster turns away Lukaku

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Mignolet's massive stop

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Mannone denies Sturridge

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Heaton denies City twice

Premier League Highlights
Karanka: We were the better team again

English Premier League
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Ramirez misses golden chance

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Did Boro deserve a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Allardyce targets three signings

English Premier League
Puel: Everton a great challenge for us

English Premier League
Koeman: Special to return to Southampton

English Premier League
Can Spurs blow the title race open?

ESPN FC TV
Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?

ESPN FC TV
WATCH: Prem midseason awards

ESPN FC TV
What to expect in the transfer window

ESPN FC TV
