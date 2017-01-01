ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Sunderland
Liverpool
1
2
LIVE
76'
Game Details
Home: 9/1
Draw: 5/4
Away: 20/21
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
LIVE
77'
Game Details
Home: 1/11
Draw: 13/2
Away: 50/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE
73'
Game Details
Home: 12/5
Draw: 8/11
Away: 9/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
LIVE
77'
Game Details
Home: 2/9
Draw: 15/4
Away: 28/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2
Draw: 7/2
Away: 11/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Ranieri happy with point to start new year
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Prem: Mee's goal confirmed by technology
Premier League Highlights
3 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Mane tap-in gives Reds the lead
Premier League Highlights
3 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Aguero scores from impossible angle
Premier League Highlights
11 minutes ago
Read
Prem: McAuley puts West Brom ahead
Premier League Highlights
12 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Can avoids handball penalty
Premier League Highlights
15 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Clichy's perfect strike puts City ahead
Premier League Highlights
18 minutes ago
Read
Ranieri: If that's a pen, I'm the pope
English Premier League
19 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Mane misses glorious opportunity
Premier League Highlights
20 minutes ago
Read
Karanka: Boro better than Leicester
English Premier League
22 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Brunt header draws West Brom level
Premier League Highlights
27 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Rodriguez can't finish the chance
Premier League Highlights
52 minutes ago
Read
Prem: Fernandinho is sent off
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Defoe misses chance to go in front
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Defoe penalty makes it 1-1
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Snodgrass gives Hull the lead
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Sturridge header puts Reds ahead
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Forster turns away Lukaku
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Mignolet's massive stop
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Mannone denies Sturridge
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Prem: Heaton denies City twice
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Read
Karanka: We were the better team again
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Ramirez misses golden chance
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Read
Prem: Did Boro deserve a penalty?
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Read
Allardyce targets three signings
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Read
Puel: Everton a great challenge for us
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Read
Koeman: Special to return to Southampton
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Read
Can Spurs blow the title race open?
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Prem midseason awards
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Read
What to expect in the transfer window
ESPN FC TV
11 hours ago
Read