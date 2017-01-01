Previous
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 9/4  Draw: 6/5  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/11  Draw: 7/1  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Everton
Southampton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 17/5  Away: 11/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Allardyce targets three signings

English Premier League

Related Videos

Prem: Did Boro deserve a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Puel: Everton a great challenge for us

English Premier League
Read

Koeman: Special to return to Southampton

English Premier League
Read

Can Spurs blow the title race open?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Prem midseason awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

What to expect in the transfer window

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 19

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Which Monday Prem match stands out?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Prem more than two-horse race

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man City at risk of missing top four

ESPN FC TV
Read

Which scorpion was better?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem: Top moment of Week 19

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top player of Week 19

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top saves of Week 19

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top goals of Week 19

Premier League Highlights
Read

Spurs' 'nearly perfect' game

English Premier League
Read

Prem: 33 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Wenger: Giroud goal was art

English Premier League
Read

Giroud: Scorpion kick was luck

English Premier League
Read

Watford 1-4 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Allardyce laments poor possession play

English Premier League
Read

Mariner judges both scorpion-kick goals

English Premier League
Read

Top four key for Arsenal

English Premier League
Read

Hennessey reflects on Giroud wonder goal

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Whose scorpion-kick goal was better?

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Iwobi doubles Arsenal's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Guedioura embarrassed by defeat

English Premier League
Read