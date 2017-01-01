ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
LIVE
HT
Game Details
Home: 9/4
Draw: 6/5
Away: 12/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2
Draw: 19/4
Away: 1/3
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/11
Draw: 7/1
Away: 18/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Everton
Southampton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4
Draw: 23/10
Away: 13/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20
Draw: 23/10
Away: 15/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2
Draw: 17/5
Away: 11/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Allardyce targets three signings
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Prem: Did Boro deserve a penalty?
Premier League Highlights
8 minutes ago
Read
Puel: Everton a great challenge for us
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
Koeman: Special to return to Southampton
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Read
Can Spurs blow the title race open?
ESPN FC TV
8 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?
ESPN FC TV
8 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Prem midseason awards
ESPN FC TV
8 hours ago
Read
What to expect in the transfer window
ESPN FC TV
8 hours ago
Read
Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 19
ESPN FC TV
8 hours ago
Read
Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI
ESPN FC TV
8 hours ago
Read
Which Monday Prem match stands out?
ESPN FC TV
9 hours ago
Read
Nicol: Prem more than two-horse race
ESPN FC TV
10 hours ago
Read
Man City at risk of missing top four
ESPN FC TV
10 hours ago
Read
Which scorpion was better?
ESPN FC TV
10 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top moment of Week 19
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top player of Week 19
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top saves of Week 19
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top goals of Week 19
Premier League Highlights
13 hours ago
Read
Spurs' 'nearly perfect' game
English Premier League
15 hours ago
Read
Prem: 33 goals in 90 seconds
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
Read
Wenger: Giroud goal was art
English Premier League
16 hours ago
Read
Giroud: Scorpion kick was luck
English Premier League
17 hours ago
Read
Watford 1-4 Tottenham
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Read
Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Read
Allardyce laments poor possession play
English Premier League
17 hours ago
Read
Mariner judges both scorpion-kick goals
English Premier League
18 hours ago
Read
Top four key for Arsenal
English Premier League
18 hours ago
Read
Hennessey reflects on Giroud wonder goal
English Premier League
19 hours ago
Read
Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace
Premier League Highlights
19 hours ago
Read
Whose scorpion-kick goal was better?
English Premier League
19 hours ago
Read
Prem: Iwobi doubles Arsenal's lead
Premier League Highlights
20 hours ago
Read
Guedioura embarrassed by defeat
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read