Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
LIVE 90' +2'
Game Details
Home: 1/250  Draw: 40/1  Away: 250/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 15/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Guedioura embarrassed by defeat

English Premier League

Related Videos

Whose scorpion-kick goal was better?

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Iwobi doubles Arsenal's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Kane the catalyst for Spurs dominance

English Premier League
Read

Spurs will carry confidence vs. Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Arsenal can't capitalise on mistake

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Giroud's incredible scorpion kick

Premier League Highlights
Read

Credit to Pochettino as Spurs sparkle

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Giroud can't finish golden chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Watford 1-4 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kaboul gets one for Watford

Premier League Highlights
Read

Clement set for Swansea job?

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Alli at the double

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alli makes it 3 nil

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane nets a brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane puts Spurs in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kane nets a brace

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Alli hits the crossbar

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Rose fluffs opportunity

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Handball penalty denied to Spurs

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ivory Coast's Bailly demand annoys Mou

African Nations Cup
Read

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Conte: My players are able to adapt

English Premier League
Read

Hughes: We made catastrophic errors

English Premier League
Read

Curtis: The confidence is drained from us

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Takeaway: Pep is blindfolded

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Takeaway: Pep is blindfolded

English Premier League
Read

Howe: We were finally clinical

English Premier League
Read

Puel: We were unlucky today

English Premier League
Read

Pulis praises team's turnaround

English Premier League
Read

Karanka admires his team's consistency

English Premier League
Read

Mou: The fans love how we play football

English Premier League
Read