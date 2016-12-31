Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Mou: The fans love how we play football

English Premier League

Related Videos

Curtis: The confidence is drained from us

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Takeaway: Pep is blindfolded

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Takeaway: Pep is blindfolded

English Premier League
Read

Howe: We were finally clinical

English Premier League
Read

Puel: We were unlucky today

English Premier League
Read

Pulis praises team's turnaround

English Premier League
Read

Karanka admires his team's consistency

English Premier League
Read

Moyes: Today we didn't cope

English Premier League
Read

Dyche: The team are fully deserving

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: December goal of the month

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool impressed with their defence

English Premier League
Read

Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Klopp: Intense game, but deserved win

English Premier League
Read

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Pep: Little details made the difference

English Premier League
Read

Man United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Burnley 4-1 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Bilic: We just couldn't break them

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ranieri: 2016 will remain in our hearts

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Silva puts it just wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Tensions rising at Anfield

Premier League Highlights
Read

Willian: We can keep the run going

English Premier League
Read

Burley: Man United will push for top four

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Wijnaldum hits early for Reds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea finding way to dig results out

English Premier League
Read

Burley: Man United will push for top four

English Premier League
Read

Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Southampton 1-2 West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read