ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Chelsea
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4
Draw: 21/4
Away: 14/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4
Draw: 5/1
Away: 15/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Manchester City
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/20
Draw: 5/2
Away: 2/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20
Draw: 13/5
Away: 14/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8
Draw: 5/2
Away: 9/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/10
Draw: 27/10
Away: 5/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
How Will They Line Up: End Of Year Awards!
English Premier League
2 hours ago
Related Videos
Mourinho: United only sell on our terms
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Read
Hull City 2-2 Everton
Premier League Highlights
12 hours ago
Read
Burley: Ibra has 'carried the ship'
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Read
Is all the pressure on Pep at Anfield?
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Read
Phelan: This is a terrific point
English Premier League
15 hours ago
Read
Koeman laments Everton's poor start
English Premier League
15 hours ago
Read
Bittersweet result for Hull players
English Premier League
16 hours ago
Read
Barkley: Feels like three points lost
English Premier League
16 hours ago
Read
Hull City 2-2 Everton
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
Read
Prem: Calvert-Lewin misses potential winner
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
Read
Prem: Barkley levels late for Everton
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
Read
Prem: Snodgrass buries the free kick
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Read
Prem: Snodgrass hits woodwork
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Read
Prem: Marshall leaps to deny Lukaku
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Read
Prem: Marshall gifts Everton the equaliser
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Read
Prem: Coleman's header hits post
Premier League Highlights
18 hours ago
Read
Prem: Dawson puts Hull up early
Premier League Highlights
18 hours ago
Read
Mourinho: I don't care about title race
English Premier League
19 hours ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Prem's January window
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Sanchez leads by play, not personality
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Burley: Sad indictments from Wenger
English Premier League
20 hours ago
Read
Conte downplays Prem favourites tag
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Will Courtois seek a move to Real Madrid?
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Allardyce: Palace must be more resilient
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Guardiola: Prem a fight until the end
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Is Alli one of England's best?
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Tottenham fighting to catch Chelsea
English Premier League
22 hours ago
Read
Injury Update: Mustafi back, Walcott out
English Premier League
23 hours ago
Read
The Sweeper: Coleman to Swansea?
English Premier League
23 hours ago
Read
Wenger: Welbeck looks sharp in training
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Howe: Hard to predict managerless Swans
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read