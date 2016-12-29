ESPN FC
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Koeman laments Everton's poor start
English Premier League
29 minutes ago
Related Videos
Is all the pressure on Pep at Anfield?
ESPN FC TV
less than a minute ago
Phelan: This is a terrific point
English Premier League
8 minutes ago
Bittersweet result for Hull players
English Premier League
43 minutes ago
Barkley: Feels like three points lost
English Premier League
57 minutes ago
Hull City 2-2 Everton
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Prem: Calvert-Lewin misses potential winner
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Prem: Barkley levels late for Everton
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Prem: Snodgrass buries the free kick
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Prem: Snodgrass hits woodwork
Premier League Highlights
about an hour ago
Prem: Marshall leaps to deny Lukaku
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Prem: Marshall gifts Everton the equaliser
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Prem: Coleman's header hits post
Premier League Highlights
2 hours ago
Prem: Dawson puts Hull up early
Premier League Highlights
3 hours ago
Mourinho: I don't care about title race
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Rumour Rater: Prem's January window
English Premier League
4 hours ago
Sanchez leads by play, not personality
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Burley: Sad indictments from Wenger
English Premier League
5 hours ago
Conte downplays Prem favourites tag
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Will Courtois seek a move to Real Madrid?
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Allardyce: Palace must be more resilient
English Premier League
6 hours ago
Guardiola: Prem a fight until the end
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Is Alli one of England's best?
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Tottenham fighting to catch Chelsea
English Premier League
7 hours ago
Injury Update: Mustafi back, Walcott out
English Premier League
7 hours ago
The Sweeper: Coleman to Swansea?
English Premier League
8 hours ago
Wenger: Welbeck looks sharp in training
English Premier League
9 hours ago
Howe: Hard to predict managerless Swans
English Premier League
10 hours ago
Wenger hopeful of 'spectacular' 2017
English Premier League
10 hours ago
WATCH: Top 5 Prem own goals
Premier League Highlights
16 hours ago
#FCdebate: Liverpool or Man City?
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
WATCH: Funniest Prem moments of 2016
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
