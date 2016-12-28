Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Ibrahimovic: Rojo is a good person

English Premier League

Related Videos

Ibra: "I could be happier" in the Prem

English Premier League
Read

Ibra: "I could be happier" in the Prem

English Premier League
Read

Ibrahimovic: Rojo is a good person

English Premier League
Read

Ibra talks Messi's chances in the Prem

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bradley takes shot at Swansea owners

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool & Man City combined XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Memphis Depay resurrect his career?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: I underestimated Ibrahimovic

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Zlatan gives a very Zlatan answer

English Premier League
Read

Curtis: Bradley's effort was second to none

English Premier League
Read

Hughes hoping to stop Chelsea's run

English Premier League
Read

Last Time They Met: Liverpool 3-0 Man City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Chelsea 1-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Karanka excited for reunion with Mourinho

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Milner's success no surprise

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: West Ham game a must-win

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: I would buy a ticket to this game

English Premier League
Read

Koeman not taking Hull City lightly

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Predictor: City or Liverpool?

English Premier League
Read

Is Mourinho still among the world's best?

English Premier League
Read

Mariner: Pulisic should stay put

German Bundesliga
Read

Phelan: Hull are still up to the challenge

English Premier League
Read

Bilic happy with Hammers' form

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Hero to zero for van Dijk

English Premier League
Read

The Prem's free summer XI

English Premier League
Read

Could Chamberlain join Liverpool?

English Premier League
Read

Can anybody stop Chelsea?

English Premier League
Read

Southampton 1-4 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top moment of Week 18

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Top saves of Week 18

Premier League Highlights
Read