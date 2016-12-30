ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5
Draw: 9/4
Away: 11/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8
Draw: 12/5
Away: 13/8
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3
Draw: 5/2
Away: 19/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 3/5
Draw: 3/1
Away: 11/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5
Draw: 4/1
Away: 8/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1
Draw: 5/2
Away: 29/20
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5
Draw: 12/5
Away: 8/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Bilic happy with Hammers' form
English Premier League
5 minutes ago
Related Videos
The Sweeper: Hero to zero for van Dijk
English Premier League
15 minutes ago
Read
The Prem's free summer XI
English Premier League
28 minutes ago
Read
Could Chamberlain join Liverpool?
English Premier League
41 minutes ago
Read
Can anybody stop Chelsea?
English Premier League
about an hour ago
Read
Southampton 1-4 Tottenham
Premier League Highlights
10 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top moment of Week 18
Premier League Highlights
12 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top saves of Week 18
Premier League Highlights
12 hours ago
Read
Prem: Top goals of Week 18
Premier League Highlights
12 hours ago
Read
Puel defends Redmond after red card
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
Pochettino: We showed our character
English Premier League
14 hours ago
Read
Extra Time: Sturridge's next move
ESPN FC TV
15 hours ago
Read
Liverpool 'too hot to handle' at Anfield
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Can Spurs or United crack top four?
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Darke: Bradley sacking is understandable
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Nicol: Spurs play when Kane, Alli play
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Leicester having a laugh with Vardy masks
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
'Harry the Hornet' cleared by the FA
ESPN FC TV
16 hours ago
Read
Mkhitaryan's early treatment 'a mystery'
ESPN FC TV
17 hours ago
Read
Eriksen pokes fun at Kane penalty
English Premier League
17 hours ago
Read
Southampton 1-4 Tottenham
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Read
Prem: Dele Alli grabs his brace
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Read
Prem: Son makes it three for Spurs
Premier League Highlights
17 hours ago
Read
Prem: Eriksen rips one off the crossbar
Premier League Highlights
18 hours ago
Read
Prem: Kane blasts PK over the bar
Premier League Highlights
18 hours ago
Read
Prem: Redmond sent off
Premier League Highlights
18 hours ago
Read
Prem: Kane puts Tottehman ahead
Premier League Highlights
18 hours ago
Read
Prem: Dele Alli equalises for Spurs
Premier League Highlights
19 hours ago
Read
Prem: Van Dijk scores in 2nd minute
Premier League Highlights
19 hours ago
Read
FC pundits unanimous: Bradley had to go
ESPN FC TV
20 hours ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Griezmann staying put?
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read
Nicol: Martial not in Man United plans
English Premier League
21 hours ago
Read