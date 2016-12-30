The Prem's free summer XI

Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/4 
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
