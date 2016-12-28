Previous
Liverpool
Stoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Hislop: Swansea regressed under Bradley

English Premier League

Related Videos

Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool a force to be reckoned with

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool a force to be reckoned with

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: We lacked patience to start

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool resilient in win at Anfield

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sturridge's silky finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Imbula own goal -- Stoke (59')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Crouch takes frustration out on corner flag

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Firmino's inch-perfect finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Firmino misses golden chance

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lallana draws Liverpool level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Rumour Rater: Man United exodus?

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Crouch's goal-line save

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mignolet denies Allen

Premier League Highlights
Read

What will Pogba achieve in 2017?

English Premier League
Read

What will Pogba achieve in 2017?

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Walters goal -- Stoke (12')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Boxing Day Takeaway: Fixtures are unfair

English Premier League
Read

Wenger understands Giroud frustration

English Premier League
Read

Mou doubtful Rooney will return vs. Boro

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Vardy masks all around!

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Boxing Day rewind

Premier League Highlights
Read

Phelan: Silly errors cost us

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: Do Chelsea need James?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pulis: Deja vu with Chelsea loss

English Premier League
Read

Relegation looming for Foxes?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bradley 'out of his depth'

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pep struggling to adapt?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Mou can get United into top 4

ESPN FC TV
Read

Howe: Penalty goal was decisive moment

English Premier League
Read