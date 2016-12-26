Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Bilic: Crazy if Swansea sacked Bradley

English Premier League

Unbeaten run shows 'Conte's brilliance'

ESPN FC TV
Koeman thrilled with second half effort

English Premier League
Moyes still enjoyed Old Trafford return

English Premier League
Phelan: Robertson suffered harsh lesson

English Premier League
Dyche pleased to edge out difficult win

English Premier League
Boxing Day Takeaway: Fixtures are unfair

English Premier League
Ranieri: We need to focus on little details

English Premier League
Mou: Credit Sunderland for first half

English Premier League
Guardiola: Toure deserves the praise

English Premier League
Man City happy with hard-fought win

English Premier League
Conte: Winning 12 in a row not easy

English Premier League
Wenger hopeful Arsenal rejoin title race

English Premier League
Bradley: We're our own worst enemy

English Premier League
