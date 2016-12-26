Boxing Day Takeaway: Fixtures are unfair

Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Read