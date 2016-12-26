Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Mou won't stop Schneiderlin from leaving

English Premier League

Related Videos

Mourinho relishing Man United hot seat?

English Premier League
Read

Mou: Never thought about replacing Fergie

English Premier League
Read

Last Time They Met: Leicester City 3-1 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Man United 1-2 Sunderland

Premier League Highlights
Read

Last Time They Met: Chelsea 4-1 Bournemouth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Boxing Day preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Paul's top 10 Prem goals of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

Christmas wishes for Prem clubs

ESPN FC TV
Read

Did Moyes get a fair chance at United?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Will Palace fans approve of Allardyce?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bradley facing two must-win matches

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Wenger must talk to Ozil

ESPN FC TV
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Milan back in

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pep won't underestimate Hull

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: World knows Vardy's red was wrong

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Next match is most important

English Premier League
Read

Allardyce named Crystal Palace manager

English Premier League
Read

What went wrong for Schneiderlin?

English Premier League
Read

Lallana's role in Klopp's revolution

English Premier League
Read

Are Arsenal's expectations too high?

English Premier League
Read

Is Kane one of the best in the world?

English Premier League
Read

Does Ozil deserve criticism?

English Premier League
Read

Spurs' top 5 contract renewals

English Premier League
Read

Wenger understands Oscar move

English Premier League
Read

Marcotti skeptical of Lindelof interest

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burley: Payet needs out of West Ham

ESPN FC TV
Read

Joe Hart heading to Merseyside?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Man City in for another £50m defender?

ESPN FC TV
Read

What went wrong for Alan Pardew?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mazzarri surprised by Pardew sacking

English Premier League
Read

Paul Mariner not worried about Ozil

English Premier League
Read