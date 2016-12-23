Hughes: Liverpool have many threats

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
