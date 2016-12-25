Tables
|
|
|Overall
|
|Home
|
|Away
|
|
|
|POS
|TEAM
|
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|
|GD
|PTS
|1
|
Chelsea
|
|17
|14
|1
|2
|35
|11
|
|7
|0
|1
|21
|4
|
|7
|1
|1
|14
|7
|
|24
|43
|2
|
Liverpool
|
|17
|11
|4
|2
|41
|20
|
|5
|2
|0
|21
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|20
|14
|
|21
|37
|3
|
Manchester City
|
|17
|11
|3
|3
|36
|20
|
|5
|3
|1
|17
|9
|
|6
|0
|2
|19
|11
|
|16
|36
|4
|
Arsenal
|
|17
|10
|4
|3
|38
|19
|
|5
|2
|1
|18
|10
|
|5
|2
|2
|20
|9
|
|19
|34
|5
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
|17
|9
|6
|2
|29
|12
|
|7
|2
|0
|19
|5
|
|2
|4
|2
|10
|7
|
|17
|33
|6
|
Manchester United
|
|17
|8
|6
|3
|24
|17
|
|3
|4
|1
|11
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|13
|11
|
|7
|30
|7
|
Southampton
|
|17
|6
|6
|5
|17
|16
|
|4
|3
|1
|8
|5
|
|2
|3
|4
|9
|11
|
|1
|24
|8
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
|17
|6
|5
|6
|23
|21
|
|4
|2
|3
|16
|13
|
|2
|3
|3
|7
|8
|
|2
|23
|9
|
Everton
|
|17
|6
|5
|6
|21
|21
|
|4
|4
|1
|12
|7
|
|2
|1
|5
|9
|14
|
|0
|23
|10
|
Watford
|
|18
|6
|4
|8
|22
|30
|
|4
|2
|3
|14
|13
|
|2
|2
|5
|8
|17
|
|-8
|22
|11
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
|17
|6
|3
|8
|23
|28
|
|5
|1
|3
|16
|12
|
|1
|2
|5
|7
|16
|
|-5
|21
|12
|
Stoke City
|
|17
|5
|6
|6
|19
|24
|
|3
|3
|3
|11
|13
|
|2
|3
|3
|8
|11
|
|-5
|21
|13
|
West Ham United
|
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|31
|
|4
|2
|3
|9
|14
|
|1
|2
|5
|10
|17
|
|-12
|19
|14
|
Middlesbrough
|
|17
|4
|6
|7
|16
|19
|
|3
|1
|5
|9
|10
|
|1
|5
|2
|7
|9
|
|-3
|18
|15
|
Leicester City
|
|17
|4
|5
|8
|23
|29
|
|4
|3
|1
|15
|8
|
|0
|2
|7
|8
|21
|
|-6
|17
|16
|
Burnley
|
|17
|5
|2
|10
|16
|28
|
|5
|1
|3
|14
|10
|
|0
|1
|7
|2
|18
|
|-12
|17
|17
|
Crystal Palace
|
|18
|4
|4
|10
|29
|33
|
|2
|1
|6
|12
|13
|
|2
|3
|4
|17
|20
|
|-4
|16
|18
|
Sunderland
|
|17
|4
|2
|11
|15
|28
|
|3
|1
|5
|11
|15
|
|1
|1
|6
|4
|13
|
|-13
|14
|19
|
Swansea City
|
|17
|3
|3
|11
|20
|37
|
|2
|2
|4
|13
|16
|
|1
|1
|7
|7
|21
|
|-17
|12
|20
|
Hull City
|
|17
|3
|3
|11
|14
|36
|
|2
|2
|4
|9
|15
|
|1
|1
|7
|5
|21
|
|-22
|12
- P: Games Played
- W: Wins
- D: Draws
- L: Losses
- F: Goals For
- A: Goals Against
- GD: Goal Difference
- PTS: Points