Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Deeney reacts to 100th Watford goal

English Premier League
Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League Highlights
Giroud makes first league start of season

Arsenal ESPN staff
Wayne Rooney

Rooney misses out, Mkhitaryan returns

Manchester United ESPN staff
Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi benched despite Costa ban

Chelsea ESPN staff
Prem: Deeney converts 100th club goal

Premier League Highlights
Firmino charged with drink driving

Liverpool ESPN staff
Prem: Gomes concedes, saves penalty

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Cabaye puts Palace ahead

Premier League Highlights
Negredo 'very happy' on loan at Boro

Transfers Adrian Garcia
Mkhi: United 'haven't given up' on title

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Conte praises Batshuayi's 'commitment'

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Wenger: I can handle 'excessive reactions'

Arsenal PA Sport
Moyes should've kept Fergie staff - Robson

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Virgil van Dijk

Guardiola rules out January Van Dijk buy

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Morgan Schneiderlin

Pochettino not interested in Schneiderlin

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Mourinho: Moyes faced tough task at Utd

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Premier League harder than La Liga - Pedro

Chelsea PA Sport
Mou didn't consult Moyes on United job

English Premier League
Leicester's Ranieri: 2016 the best year ever

Leicester City ESPN staff
Tables

  Overall   Home   Away      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   W D L F A   W D L F A   GD PTS
1 Chelsea   17 14 1 2 35 11   7 0 1 21 4   7 1 1 14 7   24 43
2 Liverpool   17 11 4 2 41 20   5 2 0 21 6   6 2 2 20 14   21 37
3 Manchester City   17 11 3 3 36 20   5 3 1 17 9   6 0 2 19 11   16 36
4 Arsenal   17 10 4 3 38 19   5 2 1 18 10   5 2 2 20 9   19 34
5 Tottenham Hotspur   17 9 6 2 29 12   7 2 0 19 5   2 4 2 10 7   17 33
6 Manchester United   17 8 6 3 24 17   3 4 1 11 6   5 2 2 13 11   7 30
7 Southampton   17 6 6 5 17 16   4 3 1 8 5   2 3 4 9 11   1 24
8 West Bromwich Albion   17 6 5 6 23 21   4 2 3 16 13   2 3 3 7 8   2 23
9 Everton   17 6 5 6 21 21   4 4 1 12 7   2 1 5 9 14   0 23
10 Watford   18 6 4 8 22 30   4 2 3 14 13   2 2 5 8 17   -8 22
11 AFC Bournemouth   17 6 3 8 23 28   5 1 3 16 12   1 2 5 7 16   -5 21
12 Stoke City   17 5 6 6 19 24   3 3 3 11 13   2 3 3 8 11   -5 21
13 West Ham United   17 5 4 8 19 31   4 2 3 9 14   1 2 5 10 17   -12 19
14 Middlesbrough   17 4 6 7 16 19   3 1 5 9 10   1 5 2 7 9   -3 18
15 Leicester City   17 4 5 8 23 29   4 3 1 15 8   0 2 7 8 21   -6 17
16 Burnley   17 5 2 10 16 28   5 1 3 14 10   0 1 7 2 18   -12 17
17 Crystal Palace   18 4 4 10 29 33   2 1 6 12 13   2 3 4 17 20   -4 16
18 Sunderland   17 4 2 11 15 28   3 1 5 11 15   1 1 6 4 13   -13 14
19 Swansea City   17 3 3 11 20 37   2 2 4 13 16   1 1 7 7 21   -17 12
20 Hull City   17 3 3 11 14 36   2 2 4 9 15   1 1 7 5 21   -22 12
  • P: Games Played
  • W: Wins
  • D: Draws
  • L: Losses
  • F: Goals For
  • A: Goals Against
  • GD: Goal Difference
  • PTS: Points