By the numbers: Barcelona move ahead of Real Madrid for the first time in 87 years

It was a weekend of derbies and fierce cross-country rivalries. The North-London derby was feisty, controversial and ended 1-1, the Merseyside one was tamer and ended 0-0, while the Rome edition saw Lazio absolutely smash Roma 3-0. Across in Spain, the Clasico saw Barcelona run out 1-0 winners at Real Madrid, while in a brilliantly-manic edition of the great Italian north-south rivalry, Juventus clung onto a 2-1 win at Napoli.

Here are the best stats from the weekend action:

4

This is the first time Barcelona have won 4 consecutive La Liga clasicos. The aggregate score? 11-2!

87

Barca take the lead in El Clasico all-time series for the second time ever and first since Jan 31, 1932 (96-95, 51 draws), 87 years ago.

9

Harry Kane has become the outright top scorer in Premier League North London derbies, moving onto nine, one above Emmanuel Adebayor.

33

This is Tottenham Hotspur's first draw in 33 PL games, and their first this season.

13

As per Squawka, Mohammed Salah has missed 13 'big chances' in the PL this season. Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed more, 19.

34

Everton and Liverpool have now played out 34 nil-nil draws. That's 15 more than any other fixture in English league football history.

4

Jamie Vardy has scored the first goal in the tenure of four Leicester City managers (Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare, Claude Puel, and now Brendan Rodgers).

7

Manchester City have now beaten Bournemouth 7 times out of 7. This 100% record is the best in PL history, and the joint-best in top-flight history - along with Brighton against Wolves (also 7 out of 7).

10

Fulham became the first side in top-flight history to lose 10 league London derbies in a single season when they went down 2-1 to Chelsea.

1

Juventus are the only unbeaten team in league play among Europe's top 5 leagues. They lead Napoli by 16 points with 12 matches to go. 16!

Also, 26 - Juve are unbeaten in their last 26 away games in the league - a new record.

2

Lazio won the Rome derby by a 3-goal margin for only the second time ever, the first coming in 2006.

3

AC Milan beat Sassuolo 1-0, while Inter lost 2-1 at Cagliari. These results mean that AC Milan are 3rd in the table in the second half of the season for the first time since 2012/13. The arrival of Krzystof Piatek has certainly livened things up at the San Siro!

195

With his second goal in Bayern's 5-1 dismantling of Borussia Monchengladbach, Robert Lewandowski reached 195 Bundesliga goals, tying the all-time record by a foreign player (Claudio Pizarro - Perú). He also moved on to 120 league goals for Bayern Munich. That's third on their all-time list, behind Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (162) and the great Gerd Muller (365!)

(Statistics courtesy ESPN Stats & Information)