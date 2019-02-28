By the numbers: Barcelona move ahead of Real Madrid for the first time in 87 years

Previous
Leganes
Levante
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details


Numbers: Barca move ahead of Real for first time in 87 years

Weekend numbers ESPN
Liverpool are still in title race but it's slipping (again)

Premier League Mark Ogden
Mohamed Salah's touch let him down on a couple of occasions as Liverpool were stymied at Everton.

Salah 4/10, Van Dijk 10/10 as Liverpool slip to second

Liverpool Player Ratings Glenn Price
Chelsea's good week eases the pressure on Sarri

Premier League Nick Miller
Kepa 8/10 in his return to Chelsea's starting XI

Chelsea Player Ratings Liam Twomey
Was Kane offside before winning penalty against Arsenal?

English Premier League Dale Johnson
Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez celebrate during Manchester City's Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Bernardo City's primary threat as Mahrez delivers win

Manchester City Player Ratings Jonathan Smith
8/10 Pereira, Lukaku inspire Man United comeback

Man United Player Ratings Rob Dawson
Spurs, Arsenal show shortcomings in dramatic draw

Premier League Michael Cox
Lloris Tottenham's hero for dramatic penalty save

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Aubameyang 5/10 after fluffing penalty in derby

Arsenal Player Ratings James McNicholas
Rare Everton derby win would dent Liverpool title hopes

Premier League Mark Ogden
McTominay takes the chance to show his worth

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Liverpool celebrate after Divock Origi's last-minute goal handed them victory in one of the wildest Merseyside derby finishes ever.

W2W4: Liverpool selection dilemma; Spurs must halt slump

English Premier League Nick Miller
Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham could still be fives years away from having title-winning mentality

Pochettino in danger of repeating Moyes' mistake

Tottenham Mark Ogden
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd eye Benfica duo

Transfer Talk Nick Judd
Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane before a charity match in June.

Transfer Talk: Juve, Chelsea want Zidane

Transfer Talk ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: United, Juve eye €180m duo

Transfer Talk ESPN
Liverpool coach offers to help taker of 'worst throw-in ever'

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Can Golden Boot frontrunner Sergio Aguero and Man City catch Liverpool and win their fourth Premier League title this decade?

Prem predictions: City to win title? Utd for top four?

English Premier League Nick Miller
By ESPN
By the numbers: Barcelona move ahead of Real Madrid for the first time in 87 years

It was a weekend of derbies and fierce cross-country rivalries. The North-London derby was feisty, controversial and ended 1-1, the Merseyside one was tamer and ended 0-0, while the Rome edition saw Lazio absolutely smash Roma 3-0. Across in Spain, the Clasico saw Barcelona run out 1-0 winners at Real Madrid, while in a brilliantly-manic edition of the great Italian north-south rivalry, Juventus clung onto a 2-1 win at Napoli.

Here are the best stats from the weekend action:

4

This is the first time Barcelona have won 4 consecutive La Liga clasicos. The aggregate score? 11-2!

87

Barca take the lead in El Clasico all-time series for the second time ever and first since Jan 31, 1932 (96-95, 51 draws), 87 years ago.

9

Harry Kane has become the outright top scorer in Premier League North London derbies, moving onto nine, one above Emmanuel Adebayor.

33

This is Tottenham Hotspur's first draw in 33 PL games, and their first this season.

13

As per Squawka, Mohammed Salah has missed 13 'big chances' in the PL this season. Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed more, 19.

34

Everton and Liverpool have now played out 34 nil-nil draws. That's 15 more than any other fixture in English league football history.

4

Jamie Vardy has scored the first goal in the tenure of four Leicester City managers (Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare, Claude Puel, and now Brendan Rodgers).

7

Manchester City have now beaten Bournemouth 7 times out of 7. This 100% record is the best in PL history, and the joint-best in top-flight history - along with Brighton against Wolves (also 7 out of 7).

10

Fulham became the first side in top-flight history to lose 10 league London derbies in a single season when they went down 2-1 to Chelsea.

1

Juventus are the only unbeaten team in league play among Europe's top 5 leagues. They lead Napoli by 16 points with 12 matches to go. 16!

Also, 26 - Juve are unbeaten in their last 26 away games in the league - a new record. 

2

Lazio won the Rome derby by a 3-goal margin for only the second time ever, the first coming in 2006.

3

AC Milan beat Sassuolo 1-0, while Inter lost 2-1 at Cagliari. These results mean that AC Milan are 3rd in the table in the second half of the season for the first time since 2012/13. The arrival of Krzystof Piatek has certainly livened things up at the San Siro!

195

With his second goal in Bayern's 5-1 dismantling of Borussia Monchengladbach, Robert Lewandowski reached 195 Bundesliga goals, tying the all-time record by a foreign player (Claudio Pizarro - Perú). He also moved on to 120 league goals for Bayern Munich. That's third on their all-time list, behind Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (162) and the great Gerd Muller (365!)

(Statistics courtesy ESPN Stats & Information)

