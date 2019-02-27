Previous
Watford
Leicester City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Fulham
Chelsea
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Liverpool
8:15 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Was Kane offside before winning penalty against Arsenal?

English Premier League Dale Johnson
Read
Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez celebrate during Manchester City's Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Bernardo City's primary threat as Mahrez delivers win

Manchester City Player Ratings Jonathan Smith
Read

8/10 Pereira, Lukaku inspire Man United comeback

Man United Player Ratings Rob Dawson
Read

Spurs, Arsenal show shortcomings in dramatic draw

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

Lloris Tottenham's hero for dramatic penalty save

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Read

Aubameyang 5/10 after fluffing penalty in derby

Arsenal Player Ratings James McNicholas
Read

Rare Everton derby win would dent Liverpool title hopes

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

McTominay takes the chance to show his worth

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
Liverpool celebrate after Divock Origi's last-minute goal handed them victory in one of the wildest Merseyside derby finishes ever.

W2W4: Liverpool selection dilemma; Spurs must halt slump

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read
Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham could still be fives years away from having title-winning mentality

Pochettino in danger of repeating Moyes' mistake

Tottenham Mark Ogden
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd eye Benfica duo

Transfer Talk Nick Judd
Read
Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane before a charity match in June.

Transfer Talk: Juve, Chelsea want Zidane

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: United, Juve eye €180m duo

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Liverpool coach offers to help taker of 'worst throw-in ever'

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Can Golden Boot frontrunner Sergio Aguero and Man City catch Liverpool and win their fourth Premier League title this decade?

Prem predictions: City to win title? Utd for top four?

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read
Maurizio Sarri had no choice but to come down hard on Kepa Arrizabalaga and had a positive trickle down effect on his team vs. Tottenham.

Chelsea, Kepa get Sarri's message loud and clear vs. Spurs

Premier League Nick Ames
Read

Liverpool get their mojo back in emphatic win vs. Watford

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates after Manchester United's Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Man Utd win without playing well a return to tradition

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

Pedro 9/10 as Chelsea, Sarri stun Spurs

Chelsea Player Ratings Liam Twomey
Read
Sadio Mane

Mane 9/10 in Liverpool's biggest win of the season

Liverpool Player Ratings Glenn Price
Read
By Dale Johnson
Share
Tweet
   

Was Kane offside before winning penalty against Arsenal?

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw his penalty stifled late by Hugo Lloris as the 185th North London derby ends in a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Harry Kane was Tottenham's saviour in the North London derby on Saturday, dispatching a 74th-minute penalty after he had been bundled over in the box by Shkodran Mustafi to earn a 1-1 draw.

However, replays showed that Kane was in front of the last defender when the initial free kick was played into the penalty area before the England captain was fouled. So should he have been flagged offside?

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), football's lawmakers, appeared to tweet out the answer to this exact scenario less than two weeks ago. 

A question asked: "A player in an offside position is moving towards the ball with the intention of playing the ball and is fouled in the penalty area before playing the ball or challenging an opponent for the ball. What is the decision?"

To which IFAB replied: "It is a penalty kick. The foul is penalised as it has occurred before the offside offence."

This all seems quite straightforward, so why the controversy?

It seems, quite simply, that no one -- and this includes referees -- is really quite sure how to interpret the law.

Key to the interpretation is not whether Kane was in an offside position when the ball was played, but if he at any point challenged for the ball before he was fouled. If he did not, then the referee is correct to give a spot kick even if the player was offside when the free kick was taken.

Kane was in an offside position, he was moving towards the ball with the intention of playing it, and he was fouled before playing or attempting to play the ball (Mustafi pushed him before he could jump for the ball). Therefore, the foul is penalised and in this case that means a penalty was the correct decision. 

Of course, others will argue that Kane was gaining "an advantage by being in the offside position," which also features in the offside law, but this relates to collecting the ball from a rebound from the post or an opposition player. Gaining an advantage does not come into play for the position of a player on a general offside decision.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body in charge of match officials in English football, and the Premier League Match Centre, which provides dialogue to the media to help clarify or explain decisions by match officials, said that Kane should have been flagged offside. This is the information that was relayed to television viewers in the UK on Saturday. 

Harry Kane is pushed over in the box by Shkodran Mustafi.

Keith Hackett, previously the general manager of PGMOL, tweeted: "In this situation he is NOT active and the foul is penalised" and "this incident is covered in the Laws and [match referee] Anthony Taylor's application of Law was spot on."

But former Premier League referee Mark Halsey said: "I have spoken to active officials tonight they all say offside, obviously we have a problem with interpretation, simplify law."

Another former official, Chris Foy, said in his Daily Mail column: "When the free kick was floated into the box Kane was offside and assistant Gary Beswick's flag should have gone up when the England striker became involved in active play ... The bottom line is that it should not have been a penalty."

Former ref Peter Walton, now a pundit for ESPN, told BT Sport: "You can see here Kane is in an offside position which is missed by the officials. The offence that came first was the offside and therefore the penalty should not have been given."

We have seen such a decision judged by the video assistant referee -- and a penalty was given.

Just last month, when Schalke played Manchester City in the Champions League, Fernandinho was penalised for pulling back Salif Sane inside the area and VAR did not overturn the referee's decision even though replays showed Sane was likely offside when the ball was played.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.