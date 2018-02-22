Salah's wizardry and Can's passing earn Team of the Weekend honours

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop recaps all the Saturday results from week 28 in the Premier League, headlined by Liverpool's cozy win over West Ham.

Every Sunday during the Premier League season, ESPN FC brings you its Team of the Weekend, featuring 11 star performers -- plus a manager -- as chosen by our panel of experts.

Goalkeeper: Several Crystal Palace players will feel unfortunate to have ended up on the losing side after a dogged performance came so close to earning them a point against Tottenham at Selhurst Park. None, arguably, will feel so unfortunate as goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who looked to have provided the pivotal moments until Harry Kane beat him late on. Hennessey made a fine stop to deny Kane from close range and produced further excellent saves to keep out Serge Aurier and Ben Davies. "Keeps his team in it until the very end, which is all you can ask for in these circumstances," said Gab Marcotti.

Right-back: Making his first-team debut against a Spurs side that has racked up the goals proved no problem for Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who stepped up with assurance. Boss Roy Hodgson's faith in the 20-year-old was vindicated, as he produced an excellent display, countering the threat of Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen and being brave enough to keep trying to pass the ball even when the Eagles were under pressure. "A big find for Hodgson," is Steve Nicol's verdict, while Paul Mariner credited Wan-Bissaka with "a cracking game."

Centre-back: Often when we talk about high-quality Brighton defending, Lewis Dunk is the name in the frame. But it would be foolish -- and unfair -- to ignore the huge contribution made by his central defensive partner Shane Duffy, a tower of strength in the big win over Swansea. Duffy snuffed out the danger when the Swans threatened a revival and almost got on the score sheet when his header hit the bar. "Strong in the air, smart in keeping the line," said Marcotti, while Mariner noted that he was "commanding at the back and dangerous in the opposition box" and Nicol hailed an underrated player.

Centre-back: It wasn't pretty at Watford against Everton, but the Hornets won't care after scrapping their way to the sort of 1-0 win that can prove so important come the end of a season. In a match short on attacking quality, defenders were left to take the spotlight -- and Watford's Sebastian Prodl recovered from an uncertain start to produce a no-frills performance in which all the important things were done well, leaving a frustrated Everton to bang their heads against a brick wall. "A very steady game at the back," said Mariner, with Nicol happy to echo that assessment.

Left-back: Liverpool left-backs have come and gone down the years, but they may have found one who is here to stay: Andrew Robertson has been in outstanding form and was superb once more against West Ham. Robertson, who never forgets that his first responsibility is to defend, did so with style and ventured forward to great effect as Liverpool took control, setting up Sadio Mane's goal. "Gets better every week," said Anfield legend Nicol, while Mariner admired the way Robertson "offered himself in attack all day and defended really well" and Marcotti believes he has "made the position his own."

Midfield: "Liverpool will miss him when he's gone," said Nicol of Emre Can, who is set to leave at the end of the season but whose performances have not wavered. Can shone as Liverpool powered past the Hammers, showing the way when he headed the opener from a corner, making another goal and linking midfield and attack with his simple and effective passing. Much of what Can does may not be flashy, but when he plays well, Liverpool tend to too. "Ran the midfield, got a goal and an assist," said Mariner, and Marcotti noted that the Germany international "sprays the ball around nicely and provides a comforting presence in front of the defence."

Mohamed Salah, left, and Emre Can, right, both shone as Liverpool were rampant in a 4-1 win over West Ham on Saturday.

Midfield: It's that man again -- Mohamed Salah, an almost permanent resident in our TOTW lineup. To call his season stellar would be to understate it, with the panic he creates in opposition defences worth its weight in gold to Liverpool. He needed three minutes to bamboozle West Ham before hitting a post and could have had a hat trick rather than the one goal he ended up with. The Egypt international can't be stopped at the moment and chalked up the assist for Can, too. "The cherry on top of the cake," said Marcotti, who described him as "unplayable," while Mariner needed just one word: "wizard."

Midfield: Things weren't looking good for Bournemouth when they found themselves 2-0 down to Newcastle and struggling to make things happen. Step forward former Magpies man Dan Gosling, who drove his team on to the late recovery that brought a point. Gosling never stopped ushering the Cherries forward and, after Adam Smith had put them back in the match with 10 minutes to go, took centre stage to guide home the equaliser with a minute of normal time remaining. "The most important goal he's scored," said Nicol, and Mariner lauded Gosling's "vital" contribution.

Forward: It's often said that Romelu Lukaku can struggle in the biggest games, but try telling Chelsea that after their former striker inspired Manchester United to victory at Old Trafford. Chelsea found Lukaku in a barnstorming mood, with his strength and movement troubling them throughout. He grabbed the equaliser, nearly added another with an acrobatic effort and laid on the cross from which Jesse Lingard headed the decisive goal. "Has had more criticism than most but sets up the winner and scores the opener with some quick thinking," said Marcotti. Mariner applauded "a goal and an assist in a big game," and Lukaku made Nicol's selection, too.

Forward: He was crucial for Brighton in the Championship, and Glenn Murray is crucial for them in the Premier League, too. A home match against resurgent Swansea seemed likely to ask all sorts of questions; instead, Murray turned it into the Seagulls' best win of the season. He grabbed the opener, scoring from the spot after being felled after 18 minutes, and bought breathing space when he combined with Jose Izquierdo to net another. In between, his wily running and unselfish link play gave the Swans a stack of problems as Brighton breezed to victory. "Excellent," said Nicol, with Marcotti pointing out that Murray's 10 Premier League goals give him "more than Anthony Martial, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Jesus, Alexis Sanchez and Sadio Mane."

Forward: On another day, Dwight Gayle's performance would have been enough to give Newcastle victory, as his goal-poaching put them into what had seemed all but certain to be a winning position at Bournemouth. From the word go, Gayle buzzed around menacingly as the Magpies stretched their hosts. He was in the right place to backheel home after they had been thrown into a spin by Matt Ritchie's low cross, and every bit as alert to tap in after an Asmir Begovic misjudgment on the stroke of half-time. "Vital goals for a valuable point away from home for Rafa Benitez," said Mariner; Nicol, too, admired Gayle's goal-scoring instincts.

Manager: You wondered what would happen when, two seasons ago, Chris Hughton's Brighton missed out on promotion to the Premier League by a whisker and then lost in the playoffs. What happened was Hughton guided them to automatic promotion next time and is on course to keep them in the top flight. Their win against Swansea showed the quality of his work -- a strong team spine, solidity, a great spirit and solid home form. Hughton does things with quiet dedication, and Brighton are reaping the rewards. Mariner applauded "a total team performance"; Marcotti said, "One step closer to safety, nice football ... what's not to like?"; and Nicol added: "Very impressive."