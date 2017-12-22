Premier League Predictions: Newcastle vs. Man City, Man United vs. Burnley
Merry Christmas! It's the best time of year to be a football fan with a packed fixture list.
Leaders Manchester City are at Newcastle on Boxing Day while high-flying Burnley will look to surprise Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Vote for your winners in our match polls.
Arsenal will have revenge in mind when they face Crystal Palace on Dec. 28 -- the Gunners lost 3-0 at Selhurst Park last season -- while Tottenham host Southampton and Brighton are at Chelsea.
How will the games go on Boxing Day and beyond? Have your say by voting in the polls and in the comments section below.
