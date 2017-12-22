Previous
Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
Next

Read
Premier League Predictions: Newcastle vs. Man City, Man United vs. Burnley

Manchester City are the runaway leaders in the Premier League as we reach the half way point.

Merry Christmas! It's the best time of year to be a football fan with a packed fixture list. 

Leaders Manchester City are at Newcastle on Boxing Day while high-flying Burnley will look to surprise Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

Vote for your winners in our match polls.

Arsenal will have revenge in mind when they face Crystal Palace on Dec. 28 -- the Gunners lost 3-0 at Selhurst Park last season -- while Tottenham host Southampton and Brighton are at Chelsea. 

How will the games go on Boxing Day and beyond? Have your say by voting in the polls and in the comments section below.

