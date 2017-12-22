Man City soaring ahead as United fade, Spurs struggle, Everton flop

Previous
Real Madrid
Barcelona
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Villarreal
0
1
FT
Game Details
Everton
Chelsea
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Napoli
Sampdoria
3
2
FT
Game Details
Sassuolo
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
AC Milan
Atalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AS Roma
1
0
FT
Game Details
Next

Pickford has helped Everton salvage season

Report Card Luke O'Farrell
Manchester City set a Premier League record by winning 16 consecutive games.

City sweep all before them under Pep

Report Card Jonathan Smith
Vote: Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Report Cards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Ozil impresses but Sanchez flops

Report Card Mattias Karen
Kane main man in difficult season

Report Card Dan Kilpatrick
Fab Four give Liverpool hope

Report Card Glenn Price
Mixed season so far for Conte, Chelsea

Report Card Liam Twomey
Paul Pogba returned to the Manchester United team against Newcastle.

Pogba, United impress in Man City shadow

Report Card Rob Dawson
Harry Kane scored all three of Spurs' goals at Burnley.

Kane's hat trick earns him perfect 10

Tottenham Player Ratings Ben Pearce
Juan Mata was the star man for United against Leicester.

Mata 9/10, Smalling 4/10 vs. Foxes

Manchester United Player Ratings Musa Okwonga
Man United were punished for their wastefulness vs. Leicester.

Man United punished late for wastefulness

Premier League Nick Miller
Phil Jagielka turned back the clock with a commanding performance vs. Chelsea.

Keane, Jagielka earn 8/10s vs. Chelsea

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Harry Kane's hat trick gave him a record-tying 36 league goals for the calendar year.

Hat-trick hero Kane, Spurs run Burnley ragged

Premier League Dan Kilpatrick
Sergio Aguero scored his 100th and 101st goals at the Etihad for City.

Aguero stars, passes 100 at the Etihad

Man City Player Ratings David Mooney
Bayern Munich players celebrate during 2014 win over Hoffenheim that sealed a Bundesliga record of 19 consecutive wins

Longest winning runs in Europe's top 5 leagues

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Willian failed to take his chance in a rare start for Chelsea.

Willian, Pedro wasteful in draw at Everton

Chelsea Player Ratings Mark Worrall
Everton revival continues, Chelsea frustrated

Premier League NIck Ames
Mignolet's costly mistakes are holding Liverpool back. Can Klopp bring himself to make a bold move and replace him?

Klopp must be ruthless about Mignolet

The Match Mark Ogden
Roberto Firmino's goal salaged Liverpool a 3-3 draw at Arsenal.

Firmino 8/10, Mignolet 4/10 vs. Arsenal

Liverpool Player Ratings Steven Kelly
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Man City soaring ahead as United fade, Spurs struggle, Everton flop

Manchester City are the runaway leaders in the Premier League as we reach the half way point.

The Premier League season is at its half way point so who is top of the tree at Christmas and who still has work to do?

ESPN FC's club correspondents look at the 2017-18 campaign so far and grade their team from A to F, as well as picking a star man, flop, key question and prediction for the rest of the season. 

Click on each correspondent for a full breakdown of the campaign to this point.

MAN CITY

It has been a stunning campaign from Pep Guardiola, who started the season under immense pressure to deliver. He has done so in style, with Kevin De Bruyne the standout star.  >> Jonathan Smith

MAN UNITED

In any other season, this would have been a successful campaign so far but even though Paul Pogba has shone, Manchester City's achievements have put Jose Mourinho's men in the shade. >> Rob Dawson

CHELSEA

It has been a mixed season for Chelsea, with the key question surrounding Antonio Conte's future. Is this his final season or can he be convinced to continue? >> Liam Twomey

Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City have stolen the show as we reach the half way point in the Premier League.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp's "Fab Four" provide the Reds with hope but will the coach's rotation policy come back to bite Liverpool in the second half of the season? >> Glenn Price

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham have struggled at times this season, failing to build momentum in the Premier League. Dele Alli has disappointed, although Harry Kane's form in front of goal offers some hope. >> Dan Kilpatrick

ARSENAL

Arsenal's title challenge was over as early as November. Mesut Ozil has emerged as their creative force but Alexis Sanchez has flopped after he failed to leave during the summer. >> Mattias Karen 

EVERTON

With a season that threatened to turn into utter despair and a battle with relegation, Sam Allardyce has stepped in and steadied the ship at Everton, with Jordan Pickford the standout performer in a troubled campaign. >> Luke O'Farrell 

