Premier League Predictions: Arsenal at Chelsea, Lukaku vs. Rooney

Chelsea vs. Arsenal is the game of the weekend in the Premier League and elsewhere, it's the old and new at Old Trafford this Sunday. Manchester United welcome Wayne Rooney and Everton to face former striker Romelu Lukaku, who is in red hot form with six in six for his new club.

Liverpool, reeling from a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out, face Burnley without the suspended Sadio Mane while Pep Guardiola's men travel to Watford and Tottenham take on Swansea.

Life under Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace starts with a home match against Southampton and the Friday evening kickoff is a clash on the south coast between Bournemouth and Brighton.

