AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Leganes
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hannover 96
Hamburg SV
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Toulouse
Bordeaux
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Partick Thistle
Rangers
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Premier League Predictions: Arsenal at Chelsea, Lukaku vs. Rooney

Shaka Hislop and Alexis Nunes go head-to-head in predictor as the Premier League enters week 5.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal is the game of the weekend in the Premier League and elsewhere, it's the old and new at Old Trafford this Sunday. Manchester United welcome Wayne Rooney and Everton to face former striker Romelu Lukaku, who is in red hot form with six in six for his new club.

Predict the outcome of that and all the other matches by voting in our match polls.

Liverpool, reeling from a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out, face Burnley without the suspended Sadio Mane while Pep Guardiola's men travel to Watford and Tottenham take on Swansea.

Life under Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace starts with a home match against Southampton and the Friday evening kickoff is a clash on the south coast between Bournemouth and Brighton.

How will the games go? Vote in our polls and have your say in the comments section below.

