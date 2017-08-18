Marcos Alonso the Chelsea hero as Spurs suffer Wembley woe

Chelsea claimed their first win of the season courtesy of Marcos Alonso's Wembley double at Tottenham.

Chelsea bounced back from their opening day defeat to Burnley by beating Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley in a thrilling encounter.

The visitors started on the front foot and should have taken an early lead when Alvaro Morata headed wide when unmarked 6 yards out. Instead, it was left to Alonso to break the deadlock on 24 minutes when he curled home an inch-perfect free kick following a foul on David Luiz.

Chelsea's task would have been made much easier had referee Anthony Taylor shown a red card to Eric Dier rather than a yellow for a first half foul that was strikingly similar to the one that saw Gary Cahill dismissed against Burnley. Instead, with 11 men, Spurs piled on the pressure in the second half and after a series of soft free kicks awarded in their favour, they drew level via an own goal from Michy Batshuayi.

But Chelsea reacted like the champions they are with Alonso sweeping home the winner following excellent work from Kante and Luiz.

Positives

With so much rumour and acrimony reportedly swirling around the club, it was encouraging to see the players are still listening intently to Antonio Conte. Deployed in an unfamiliar 3-5-2, the team struck to their instructions fantastically well against a dangerous side full of movement and excellent touch.

That they managed to win away against a major rival without being able to call upon the likes of Cahill, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas will re-instill the confidence that carried them to the title last season

Negatives

After a crisp and precise start to the game, Chelsea's passing got a little ragged at times, especially in the second half as Tottenham pressed for an equaliser. Had Morata been a little sharper and Willian's attempted first half pass to Victor Moses been more accurate, the game might have been won earlier than the 88th minute.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- It might have been obvious to play 3-5-2 and pack the central areas against Tottenham's powerful midfield and attack but it still worked exceptionally well. The players were clearly well-drilled and were constantly diligent in their efforts, pressing when possible and dropping off when required.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Thibaut Courtois, 8 -- A couple of smart, if regulation, first half saves kept Tottenham at bay. Commanding in the air, he was a reassuring presence for his defence.

DF Cesar Azpilicueta, 7 -- Misjudged his trademark rapid press on three occasions in the opening period, allowing Tottenham to burst into the space behind. Was vastly improved after the break, making a series of excellent interventions.

DF Andreas Christensen, 8 -- Bar a misjudged clearance in the first half that almost let in Harry Kane, the young Dane was hugely impressive as the central member of the back three. Read the play well and snuffed out several threats.

DF Antonio Rudiger, 6 -- A difficult afternoon for the new signing who found life tough up against Kane. Had a better second half but will need to improve if he is to nail down a first team spot.

MF Victor Moses, 7 -- Often targeted as a potential weak link in the Chelsea defence, he had a largely untroubled afternoon. Defended soundly and got forward when the opportunity allowed.

MF N'Golo Kante, 7 -- Was not at his best in the first half but was invaluable in the second when he disturbed Spurs' rhythm on several occasions. His wonderful surging run laid the foundations for the winning goal.

MF David Luiz, 8 -- An erratic first half saw some impetuosity and the occasional positional error but also some excellent touches while winning the free kick for the opener. Broke the play up wonderfully in the second half and created the winner by robbing Victor Wanyama deep in Spurs' half.

MF Tiemoue Bakayoko, 8 -- For a new signing that has not had a preseason and was thrown into the furnace of a London derby, his performance was incredibly encouraging. Showed great physicality as well as a desire to get forward in the manner of a genuine box-to-box midfielder

MF Marcos Alonso, 9 -- With Chelsea straining every sinew to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus, Alonso could have been forgiven for being slightly below par. Instead he delivered a match-winning performance with two well-taken goals while defending admirably.

FW Willian, 7 -- As the one authentic creator, there was pressure on the Brazilian to deliver. Struggled to get in the game until the second half when he began to find space and even rattled the post with a fierce drive.

FW Alvaro Morata, 6 -- Missed a sitter early on and often found himself isolated as the lone striker. There were some lovely glimpses of his talent but needs to get up to the speed of English football.

Substitutes:

FW Pedro N/R -- Supplied the pass from which Alonso fired home the winner.

FW Michy Batshuayi N/R -- Was unlucky to head past his own goalkeeper but applied himself well otherwise.

