Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Atalanta
AS Roma
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
 By Iain Macintosh
Share
Tweet
   

OnScene at Huddersfield vs. Newcastle - before, during and after

Iain Macintosh is in place for Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle.
Iain Macintosh is in place for Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle.

HUDDERSFIELD, England -- ESPN FC is "OnScene" at the John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town host Premier League football for the first-ever time, with Newcastle United the visitors.

Iain Macintosh will be soaking up every moment as Huddersfield look to make it two wins out of two.

I saw Georgie Best!

We are staying up!

The fans are eager for the players to arrive

Not many people around... for now

Things to know about Huddersfield

All quiet at the moment

Iain arrives in Huddersfield

Iain Macintosh covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @IainMacintosh.

