Premier League Predictions: Can Spurs deepen Chelsea misery?

Mark Donaldson challenges Paul Mariner to predicting all 10 fixtures of week 2 in the Premier League.

Week 2 in the Premier League kicks off with Man United heading to Swansea, Arsenal vs. Stoke and much more on Saturday.

Antonio Conte laughs off Diego Costa's comments from his exclusive interview with ESPN.

The Premier League returned with a bang last week as champions Chelsea were humbled by lowly Burnley. Can the Blues get back on the horse against Tottenham and will new-boys Huddersfield continue their fine form against Newcastle? Swansea host Man United, Crystal Palace could upset Liverpool, while Arsenal travel to Stoke before Wayne Rooney returns to Manchester with Everton to take on City on Monday night.

Predict the outcome of those matches and the rest of the action by voting in our match polls ...

Each week the ESPN FC crew will have a crack at picking the winners in the Premier League and so can you. If you don't agree with the voting, have your say in the comments section below.

