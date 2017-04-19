Trending: Wenger's 3-4-3, Brighton promoted, Terry reveals Chelsea exit

Arsene Wenger is pleased by Arsenal's response against Middlesbrough, given the new tactics he employed on the night.

Tuesday's latest stories from the world of football in ESPN FC's What's Trending...

ARSENAL: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his tactical switch to three at the back brought more stability to the team in Monday's 2-1 win at Middlesbrough, but hinted that it won't be a permanent solution.

CHELSEA: After 22 years with the club, John Terry has announced he will leave the team at the end of the season.

- An MLS source told ESPN FC that there is "no interest" from the league's teams in acquiring the former England international.

FIFA: Former referee Howard Webb says there were "loads of times" where he wished he had the assistance of video replay, including the 2010 World Cup final in which he famously failed to send off the Netherlands' Nigel de Jong for a high kick on Spain's Xabi Alonso.

- Webb said he was surprised that his colleague Mark Clattenburg decided to follow him in leaving England to become the head official in Saudi Arabia.

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp has suggested he could retire after his tenure at Liverpool comes to an end.

BRIGHTON: Brighton & Hove Albion sealed promotion to the Premier League for next season and increased their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points with a 2-1 win over Wigan at a jubilant Amex Stadium on Monday.

MAN UNITED: Manchester United's dominance against Chelsea on Sunday shocked even more than their win, but Ashley Young believes such a performance has been coming -- and now the stand-in captain wants more.

BAYERN MUNICH: Carlo Ancelotti has said Robert Lewandowski will definitely play for Bayern Munich, who are confident defenders Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng can both overcome injuries in time to face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale will miss Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich through injury, and said he is also a doubt for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona.

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund's team bus was seconds away from sustaining catastrophic damage during last week's attack, an investigator has said in Bild.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has criticised the away-goals rule used in UEFA competition, while admitting that his team could well benefit from it when they face Leicester in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

JUVENTUS: Juventus have no reason to envy Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, says star forward Paulo Dybala.

MLS: D.C. United captain Steve Birnbaum has been diagnosed with a concussion after a head-to-head clash in Saturday's 2-0 loss to New York Red Bulls, general manager Dave Kasper said Monday.