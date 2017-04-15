Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Trending: Jose Mourinho tactics down Chelsea, Harry Kane confident

The FC crew talk tactics in the United v Chelsea match, and how Manchester shut down Chelsea's free-flowing style.

Monday's latest stories from the world of football in ESPN FC's What's Trending...

MAN UNITEDManchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revelled in the tactics his side implemented in their 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

- Mourinho said Marcus Rashford had played "fantastically well" after the striker gave Chelsea's defence a torrid time.

- United midfielder Ander Herrera insists he did not handle the ball before assisting Rashford's opening goal in Sunday's 2-0 triumph.

CHELSEA: Antonio Conte told Sky Sports he blamed himself for Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford and said Jose Mourinho's team had shown greater desire to win the game.

TOTTENHAM: Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen have warned Tottenham's stumbling FA Cup and title rivals Chelsea that Spurs have never felt better or more confident.

BARCELONA: Brazil and Barcelona superstar Neymar has expressed "a strong desire" to play for Rio de Janeiro club Flamengo.

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid left-back Marcelo said "there is never any easy game" for the club following Saturday's last-minute 3-2 victory over Sporting Gijon.

- Real Madrid playmaker Isco has denied he is upset with barely featuring in the Champions League so far this season, adding that he "hopes" to stay at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

ARSENAL: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged the club's fans "to be united and not divided" amid their downturn in form.

Wenger has said Hector Bellerin's poor form is due to the lingering effects of an ankle injury, saying fan criticism of the right-back is unfair.

BAYERN MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski has given Bayern Munich a fitness boost ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg with Real Madrid by returning to training on Sunday.

DORTMUNDBorussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has said he is having trouble sleeping after the attack on the team bus last week.

AC MILAN: AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella thinks his side did "something almost unbelievable" as they came from 2-0 down to snatch a point at arch-rivals Inter Milan.

JUVENTUS: Juventus boss Max Allegri says he is "optimistic" that striker Paulo Dybala will be fit to face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday after picking up an ankle injury on Saturday.

- Giorgio Chiellini has told Italy's Sky Sport that Barcelona are like "sharks who scent blood" as he warns that Juventus' Champions League quarterfinal tie is far from over.

LA LIGA: Valencia's good form continued as they held struggling Sevilla to a 0-0 draw in La Liga on Sunday.

LIGUE 1: Crowd trouble forced an early end to the Ligue 1 clash between bottom club Bastia and Lyon following ugly scenes at the Stade Armand Cesari.

SERIE A: Torino president Urbano Cairo has criticised goalkeeper Joe Hart for the goal he conceded in his side's 1-1 draw against Crotone on Saturday, and said the rumours about his future are starting to distract him.

MLS: Jack Harrison has credited his New York City FC teammate David Villa for helping him grow as a player and the second-year midfielder's teammates and manager are taking notice.

- Brooks Lennon's spectacular first MLS goal helped Real Salt Lake rally for a 2-1 win on Saturday at the 10-man Colorado Rapids, who were playing their first game without the suspended Tim Howard.

