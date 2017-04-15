Kane, Herrera, Rashford included in Premier League Team of the Weekend

The ESPN FC crew discuss Chelsea, Tottenham and the Premier League title race.

After each round of Premier League fixtures, ESPN FC brings you its Team of the Weekend. Our panel of experts carefully selects 11 star performers along with a manager.

ESPN FC's Premier League Team of the Weekend.

Goalkeeper: Kicking us off is a man who was also between our sticks last week. Simon Mignolet is enjoying something of a resurgence in a Liverpool shirt and was once again crucial to his side picking up three points. West Brom may not have forced him into a great deal of action but, when they did, he was on hand with a couple of big saves to ensure Jurgen Klopp's side held their lead. "His saves were crucial to Liverpool getting the result," Paul Mariner says, with Steve Nicol adding: "He basically got two points for his side."

Defender: You would have been laughed off had you suggested Jesus Navas for this slot at the beginning of the season, but not after his work in Manchester City's 3-0 victory at Southampton. He regularly combined well with Kevin De Bruyne down the right flank and it was Navas' effort at goal that brought about the corner from which came the visitors' opening goal. "Yes, a shocking choice perhaps, but he did a great job," Mariner says, with Nicol also struggling to believe his own pick: "Jesus Navas. Who would have thought it?"

Defender: What a wonderful afternoon it was at St Mary's for Vincent Kompany, who produced a fine all-round performance, opening the scoring for the visitors and helping them to a first clean sheet in six games. But more importantly than the above, Kompany managed to complete a full 90 minutes in the Premier League for just the second time this season. As Gabriele Marcotti says: "After what he's been through with injuries, you don't need to be a City fan to be glad he's fit again." Nicol adds succinctly: "Kompany is back."

Defender: Another week, another goal for Phil Jagielka. Quite remarkably, the 34-year-old defender has now notched three in his last three Everton games. The latest was his opener in the 3-1 win over Burnley, which was followed by a rather dubious-looking cartwheel celebration that we'll overlook on this occasion. "It's his third straight game on the score sheet for the Toffees and he shows consummate experience at the back, too," Marcotti says of Jagielka's display. Nicol adds: "There's still life in the old dog yet."

Defender: And completing our back four this week is a man who made history in Everton's win. When he set up Romelu Lukaku for his side's third goal vs. Burnley, Leighton Baines became the first defender to reach 50 assists in Premier League history, which is a superb accomplishment. A composed display all-round also saw the 32 year old create a game-high seven chances at Goodison Park. "A steady and solid performance from the Everton man," Mariner says.

Ander Herrera's first Premier League goal of the season was just one feature of his superb display vs. Chelsea.

Midfielder: There was a real masterclass in the centre of the Old Trafford pitch from Ander Herrera against Chelsea. As Marcotti notes, whether it was "marking Eden Hazard out of the game, setting up Marcus Rashford's opener with a beautifully weighted pass after reclaiming possession or adding the second goal himself," Herrera was simply immense in his side's 2-0 victory. "He did everything," Nicol adds. "Passed it, tackled, scored, marked -- you name it."

Midfielder: This was a unanimous decision, with all three of our pundits agreeing on Mousa Dembele's inclusion after his starring role in Tottenham's rout of Bournemouth. Integral to winning the midfield battle overall, he also showed his creative side with a number of threaded balls that caused the visiting defence a host of problems. Oh, and he also netted the game's all-important opening goal. Mariner calls him "the artist in midfield," with Marcotti adding: "He just may well be Tottenham's most important player."

Midfielder: For efforts like the one Xherdan Shaqiri smashed into the top corner from 30 yards vs. Hull, they'll always be a place going spare in our team. Not only did he bag himself a goal-of-the-season contender in Stoke's 3-1 win, but he was also a real livewire in the final third for Mark Hughes' side and, as Mariner points out, "supplied the front players superbly." But back to that magnificent goal... "Without a doubt, the best scored this weekend," Nicol claims.

Forward: Zlatan who? Man United did not miss the services of their benched top scorer vs. Chelsea, thanks to a wonderful display turned in by a man 16 years his junior. Marcus Rashford was a nuisance from the off, opening the scoring with a stylish finish after just seven minutes, going close to adding another on more than one occasion and generally making sure he was involved in all that his side did effectively. Marcotti notes: "In a rare, rare start at centre-forward, he Carpe Diems his way to a dominant performance."

Forward: One month out with injury sure hasn't slowed Harry Kane down, with the England international announcing his return to Tottenham's starting XI with an inspiring display. A superb flick teed up Son Heung-Min for the second goals vs. Bournemouth, while Kane got in on the act himself for the third with a brilliant turn and finish to reach 20 Premier League goals for the third straight season. "He leads the line, works his socks off and scores goals," Mariner says. It's as simple as that.

Forward: At the end of a week in which he was named on the shortlist for this season's PFA Young Player of the Year award, Leroy Sane turned in another eye-catching display at Southampton. Unlucky not to win a penalty in the first half, he got his name on the score sheet after the break when he rounded off a superb breakaway for Pep Guardiola's men. He's improving with every passing week, with Mariner talking up "what a threat he is with his pace," while Nicol adds: "He's the heir to Eden Hazard's throne."

Manager: With Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the bench and United's midfield including Marouane Fellaini and Ashley Young, expectations among Man United fans were not particularly high ahead of kickoff. But Jose Mourinho knew what he was doing all along and his switch to a 3-5-2 formation led to arguably the best performance during his time in charge. "The lineup may have looked ugly, but Mourinho risks ridicule, takes the long view and is ultimately vindicated with a big win over the league leaders," said Marcotti.

Tom is a freelance sports journalist.