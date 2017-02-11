Trending: Conte avoids Mourinho mind games, Gabriel Jesus to replace Messi

Antonio Conte laments Chelsea's inability to maintain their winning position against Burnley at Turf Moor.

CHELSEA: Antonio Conte insists he is too experienced to be drawn into a war of words with Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager accused Chelsea of winning matches with defensive football.

MAN CITY: Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has backed Manchester City wonder kid Gabriel Jesus to replace Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

- Pep Guardiola has told Sergio Aguero he wants him to stay at Manchester City but added that it is up to the striker if he wants to leave at the end of the season.

LEICESTER: Claudio Ranieri believes he may have been too loyal to his misfiring Premier League champions and suggested he is ready to ditch some of his struggling stars after watching Leicester fall deeper into relegation trouble with a 2-0 defeat at Swansea.

ARSENAL: Arsene Wenger believes club-record signing Mesut Ozil is lacking confidence as Arsenal prepare to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has credited captain Jordan Henderson for his side's return to winning ways over Tottenham.

- Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum insists Liverpool are not a one-man team fired by Sadio Mane and it would be wrong to place the burden of saving their season all on him.

TOTTENHAM: Defender Eric Dier admits Tottenham still have a lot to learn after their bid to catch runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea suffered a major blow at Anfield.

MAN UNITED: Zlatan Ibrahimovic says "nothing is done'' with regards to his Manchester United future, but claims he has fulfilled the option needed to extend his contract.

- Florentin Pogba has said he will foul brother Paul Pogba if that is what it takes to help St Etienne beat Manchester United in their Europa League tie.

BARCELONA: Rafinha returns to the Barcelona squad for Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, but Arda Turan remains sidelined with a groin problem.

- Barcelona will be without Aleix Vidal for the rest of the season after he was forced off with a dislocated ankle during their 6-0 win against Alaves on Saturday.

REAL MADRID: Gareth Bale has boosted Real Madrid by returning to training. Bale has not played since November after having ankle surgery, but Real Madrid tweeted a photograph of the 27-year-old training at their headquarters on Sunday.

- Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that his team had suffered before returning to the top of La Liga by beating bottom team Osasuna 3-1.

JUVENTUS: Massimiliano Allegri insisted that Juventus should have scored more despite his team coming away with a 2-0 win at Cagliari.

BAYERN MUNICH: Manuel Neuer has told The Observer that Bayern Munich are not at the level they should be this season.

DORTMUND: Marco Reus said Borussia Dortmund's performance against Darmstadt was "not acceptable" as his side suffered a 2-1 defeat away to the Bundesliga's bottom team.

PSG: Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva says the French champions must not fixate on Barcelona's up-and-down season so far ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg encounter at Parc des Princes.

- Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino has told SFR Sport that Paris Saint-Germain are "my team" after his spell there as a player.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone hailed the composure of his side after they came from behind to beat Celta Vigo 3-2 in Sunday evening's action-packed La Liga clash at a heaving Estadio Vicente Calderon.

MLS: D.C. United unveiled their new secondary kit for the 2017 season. The design, which displays all three of the team's colors prominently, features red sleeves and a grey chest design resembling eagle wings that fades into a white torso.

