Trending: Conte avoids Mourinho mind games, Gabriel Jesus to replace Messi

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/10  Draw: 14/5  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 11/4  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Conte avoiding Mou mind games

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Burnley midfielder Joey Barton

Barton, Keane hold fort vs. Chelsea

Burnley Player Ratings Jamie Smith
Read

Sanchez, Mane, Gabbiadini lead the way

Team of the weekend Ton Sweetman
Read

Liverpool find form; more Leicester woe

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read
Jonny Evans' late equaliser ensured a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Evans rescues West Brom late

West Brom Player Ratings Matt Evans
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini scored twice as Southampton thwarted Sunderland.

Gabbiadini continues blistering start

Southampton Alex Crook
Read

Forwards cannot sustain fast start

Chelsea Player Ratings Phil Lythell
Read

Will Aguero return vs. Bournemouth?

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Chelsea held as Burnley battle back

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Robles stars as Everton draw with Boro

Everton Player Ratings Luke O'Farrell
Read

Martins Indi excels in drab win over Palace

Stoke City Player Ratings James Whittaker
Read

Allardyce culpable as Palace lose again

Crystal Palace Rob Sutherland
Read

Markovic impresses but Hull undone by referee

Hull City Player Ratings Philip Buckingham
Read

Man City ready to break transfer record for Dele

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Sadio Mane led the attack as Liverpool secured three points.

Mane runs riot as Liverpool top Spurs

Liverpool Player Ratings Steven Kelly
Read

Sunderland chase shadows vs. Saints

Sunderland Peter Sixsmith
Read
Ben Davies

Davies exposed in Spurs' loss at Liverpool

Tottenham Player Ratings John Crace
Read

Tottenham torn apart at title rivals once again

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Main man Mane torments Tottenham

The Match Tony Evans
Read
Romelu Lukaku could not find the net for Everton.

Boro and Valdes deny Everton

Middlesbrough Catherine Wilson
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Trending: Conte avoids Mourinho mind games, Gabriel Jesus to replace Messi

Antonio Conte laments Chelsea's inability to maintain their winning position against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Here are the latest stories for Monday.

CHELSEA: Antonio Conte insists he is too experienced to be drawn into a war of words with Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager accused Chelsea of winning matches with defensive football.

MAN CITY: Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has backed Manchester City wonder kid Gabriel Jesus to replace Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

- Pep Guardiola has told Sergio Aguero he wants him to stay at Manchester City but added that it is up to the striker if he wants to leave at the end of the season.

LEICESTER: Claudio Ranieri believes he may have been too loyal to his misfiring Premier League champions and suggested he is ready to ditch some of his struggling stars after watching Leicester fall deeper into relegation trouble with a 2-0 defeat at Swansea.

ARSENAL: Arsene Wenger believes club-record signing Mesut Ozil is lacking confidence as Arsenal prepare to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has credited captain Jordan Henderson for his side's return to winning ways over Tottenham.

- Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum insists Liverpool are not a one-man team fired by Sadio Mane and it would be wrong to place the burden of saving their season all on him.

TOTTENHAM: Defender Eric Dier admits Tottenham still have a lot to learn after their bid to catch runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea suffered a major blow at Anfield.

MAN UNITEDZlatan Ibrahimovic says "nothing is done'' with regards to his Manchester United future, but claims he has fulfilled the option needed to extend his contract.

- Florentin Pogba has said he will foul brother Paul Pogba if that is what it takes to help St Etienne beat Manchester United in their Europa League tie.

BARCELONA: Rafinha returns to the Barcelona squad for Tuesday's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, but Arda Turan remains sidelined with a groin problem.

- Barcelona will be without Aleix Vidal for the rest of the season after he was forced off with a dislocated ankle during their 6-0 win against Alaves on Saturday.

REAL MADRID: Gareth Bale has boosted Real Madrid by returning to training. Bale has not played since November after having ankle surgery, but Real Madrid tweeted a photograph of the 27-year-old training at their headquarters on Sunday.

- Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that his team had suffered before returning to the top of La Liga by beating bottom team Osasuna 3-1.

JUVENTUS: Massimiliano Allegri insisted that Juventus should have scored more despite his team coming away with a 2-0 win at Cagliari.

BAYERN MUNICH: Manuel Neuer has told The Observer that Bayern Munich are not at the level they should be this season.

DORTMUNDMarco Reus said Borussia Dortmund's performance against Darmstadt was "not acceptable" as his side suffered a 2-1 defeat away to the Bundesliga's bottom team.

PSG: Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva says the French champions must not fixate on Barcelona's up-and-down season so far ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg encounter at Parc des Princes.

- Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino has told SFR Sport that Paris Saint-Germain are "my team" after his spell there as a player.

ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone hailed the composure of his side after they came from behind to beat Celta Vigo 3-2 in Sunday evening's action-packed La Liga clash at a heaving Estadio Vicente Calderon.

MLS: D.C. United unveiled their new secondary kit for the 2017 season. The design, which displays all three of the team's colors prominently, features red sleeves and a grey chest design resembling eagle wings that fades into a white torso.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.