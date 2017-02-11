Previous
 By Iain Macintosh
Andy Carroll's injury problems are stopping him from being a big star

Carroll's bicycle kick won the Prem's January Goal of the Month award, but was it better than Giroud's scorpion?
Slaven Bilic says a return to the England national team would give Andy Carroll a major boost in confidence.

It had to happen. It always happens. Just as Andy Carroll begins to remind the world of his powers, injury strikes.

West Ham's indomitable striker has scored four goals in his last four games and, perhaps more impressively, has started eight of the club's last nine league games, but missed out on training this week with a groin injury. The injury is not thought to be serious, but if Carroll does miss Saturday's clash with West Bromwich Albion, it will be immensely frustrating.

At his best and his fittest, Carroll is unplayable. There are some tall footballers, like Peter Crouch, who are not as good in the air as you might expect. Carroll is absolutely as good as you might expect. He is nearly two metres of flesh, bone, muscle and momentum, a mighty siege tower to break down any defence. There's nothing that can stop him if he chooses to attack a cross. It's like sending a battalion of butterflies to bring down a mountain troll. Even a manager as experienced and successful as Sir Alex Ferguson was left aghast in 2013 when Carroll went up for a corner and put David de Gea in the back of the net.

He is not simply a lump of man, either. His acrobatic goal against Crystal Palace, voted goal of the month on Friday, was an outstanding demonstration of superior firepower. He doesn't just leap vaguely for the ball; he knows where everyone else is on the pitch at any given time. Play a direct game, using Carroll as an airborne pivot and the opposition may as well just give up on competing for the first ball and focus purely on the second.

In Euro 2012, with Wayne Rooney suspended for the first two games, then-manager Roy Hodgson gave Carroll the striker role against Sweden and was rewarded with a barnstorming performance. But Rooney returned, Carroll didn't start another game and England were eliminated in the first knockout round. Given that Jamie Vardy's form has collapsed, Danny Welbeck has only just returned from long term injury and Wayne Rooney is no longer a realistic option, there is very little cover for Harry Kane.

Carroll would be some option to bring off the bench.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has urged the new England manager Gareth Southgate not to make the same mistake of ignoring Carroll's claims for a place.

"I don't know if Gareth Southgate is a big fan," he said this week. "But when Andy is playing like that every manager would like to have him in his team or squad. Andy would help any team. Andy would help the German team, Andy would help the Croatian team, the Spanish team, because he is a top player."

Carroll's brilliance in the air would give England a genuine alternative focal point up front. Will he get a chance?

The only thing that Carroll isn't is a fit player. Or at least not often enough. His longest run of consecutive league starts in the last five years is 12 games in 2014-15. They were the only starts he made that season, and one of only two runs in the team that reached double figures.

Including this current groin problem, Carroll has suffered 14 different injuries since joining the club. And, most damning of all, he hasn't scored double figures in a season since his final campaign at Newcastle in 2010-11. Perhaps he would have been more resilient had his lifestyle been more carefully managed.

There are some footballers, professional and sensible, who may occasionally cast a sober glance at their old friends from school, necking shots and living free, and who might wonder what their life could have been like had they taken a different path. Carroll is not one of these players. Being a professional footballer certainly didn't hamper his enjoyment of his early 20s. Stories of his bacchanalian adventures are legion. Carroll does not like that hedonistic reputation. But if the traffic cone fits...

"In the past, I was a big drinker," Carroll admitted last month. "I have been tarnished with that and I don't enjoy that. That is the old me. I have regrets looking back, maybe it would have helped me avoid injuries."

Carroll was the centre of a club investigation earlier this season when he was reported to have joined goalkeeper Darren Randolph on an extended drinking session. However, that investigation is yet to yield a conclusion, or at least one that won't unsettle anyone involved.

Carroll may yet feature against the Baggies this weekend. He may continue to score goals at an eye-popping rate, possibly even in eye-popping ways. But until he can stay fit for a significant proportion of the season, you'd expect Southgate to exercise profound caution before he adds him to his squad.

Iain Macintosh covers the Premier League and Champions League for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @IainMacintosh.

