Trending: David De Gea committed to Man United, Allegri linked to Arsenal

Despite Man United's goal droughts, Ander Herrera is more than confident in their attacking prowess.

Ander Herrera feels despite uneven results, Man United are in a very good spot in the league.

Here are the latest stories for Thursday.

MAN UNITED: David De Gea says he is "very happy" and focused at United amid renewed speculation over a summer move to Real Madrid.

- Bastian Schweinsteiger has been reinstated as an "exceptional" item in the club's accounts at a cost of £4.8 million.

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said the pressure to win trophies and be successful at Old Trafford is felt 24 hours a day.

- Ander Herrera believes Manchester United's improvement will have their top-four rivals worried.

ARSENAL: Massimiliano Allegri would not "deny or confirm" speculation the Juventus boss is set to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

- Wenger has said he has no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

- Wenger has called on fans to stay united behind the team despite their recent losses and refused to give up on winning the Premier League title.

- Mesut Ozil should leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich if he wants to improve his chances of winning a major title, says Michael Ballack.

LIGUE 1: Former West Ham forward Dimitri Payet scored on his first start for Marseille in a 2-0 victory against Guingamp, while Memphis Depay also scored the first goal of his post-Premier League career as Lyon ran riot with a 4-0 victory against Nancy. FULL REVIEW

- Payet has said he feels "liberated" after scoring his first goal.

LIVERPOOL: Adam Lallana is close to signing a new four-year contract, according to reports.

NICE: Wylan Cyprien has said he believes Mario Balotelli will benefit from being left on the bench for the 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

WORLD CUP: Qatar is spending $500 million a week on the country's infrastructure to ensure it is prepared to host the 2022 World Cup.

LEICESTER: The Foxes provided some much-needed joy for boss Claudio Ranieri with a 3-1 win against East Midlands rivals Derby in the FA Cup.

JUVENTUS: The club moved seven points clear at the top of Serie A following a comfortable 2-0 victory against Crotone.

AC MILAN: The club ended their disappointing streak with a much-needed 1-0 victory against Bologna -- achieved with nine men.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: BVB needed a penalty shootout to overcome Hertha Berlin on Wednesday to reach the DFB Pokal quarterfinals for the sixth-consecutive year.

COPA DEL REY: Alaves beat Celta Vigo 1-0 to reach the final of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

LYON: President Jean-Michel Aulas has said that Alexandre Lacazette is "destroyed" psychologically after being targeted by some of the club's supporters for suggesting he could leave the club.

BAYERN MUNICH: CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said the club "are surprised by the approach of Philipp Lahm and his adviser" after the former Germany international announced he plans to retire from football at the end of the season.

- A first-half strike from Douglas Costa was enough for Bayern Munich to edge Wolfsburg 1-0 at home and scrape into the DFB Pokal quarterfinals.

FIFA: Thirty players were used in a match for the first time across Europe's major footballing nations in Wednesday's DFB Pokal clash between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin.

ENGLAND: FA chairman Greg Dyke has criticised the "old men of English football" ahead of a parliamentary debate regarding potential reform of the governing body.

MEXICO: Striker Alan Pulido netted a first-half goal as Mexico defeated Iceland 1-0 on Wednesday in Las Vegas in El Tri's opening game of 2017.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.