Pep Guardiola's respect for Pochettino, Klopp could benefit Manchester City

Pep Guardiola doesn't scout many opponents in the flesh. Manchester City's busy fixture list helps preclude it. His prematch preparations involve plenty of analysis but based largely on video footage of his opponents' past five, six or even 12 games. Even during matches, he receives clips of counterattacks or set pieces on his iPad, something his long-term video analyst Carles Planchart told Marti Perarnau for his book, "Pep Confidential."

Guardiola blends technology and ideology but every now and then, however, he does something old-fashioned.

A couple of days after Christmas, he went to Anfield and took his place in the stands for Liverpool's 4-1 win against Stoke. Camouflaged beneath a grey cap, he sat a couple of seats away from the traditionalist David Moyes, who attends as many games as he can.

In one respect, the reason for Guardiola's trip was obvious: City visited Merseyside three days later. In another, however, the sense was that he was going out of admiration and intellectual curiosity. It is why, with City not playing until Monday, it will be intriguing if Guardiola returns to Anfield on Saturday. Not just to see Liverpool, but also Tottenham.

These seem to be the two teams he admires most in the Premier League. He routinely praises opponents and their managers before games but he has been at his most effusive about Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino. He seems to see them as fellow travellers, men at the vanguard of the pressing revolution, bringing ideas and urgency to lead the rebellion against the theories espoused by Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez when they kept men behind the ball, played with a low block and concentrated on clean sheets.

Perhaps he envies men with lesser CVs. Klopp and Pochettino have younger squads, with the paucity of 30-somethings equipping them better to play high-paced pressing games. Guardiola is certainly impressed by their original ideas, their attention to detail and the training ground work that is being put into practice.

His December tribute to Klopp came at a time when Liverpool were flying but concentrated on the convergence of interchanging attacking players, especially Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane, in central areas.

"Maybe he is the best manager in the world creating teams who attack the back four, with this amount of players, this intensity, with the ball and without the ball," Guardiola said. "It is not easy to do that. They attack wide sometimes with [full-backs Nathaniel] Clyne and [James] Milner but especially inside. I think there is not another team in the world attacking this way with so many players... inside."

Guardiola was the classicist who expressed admiration for something louder and earthier. "When he [Klopp] speaks about his football being heavy metal, I understand completely. It is so aggressive," he said. "For the fans it is really good."

Tottenham, he suggested three weeks later, made him a supporter.

"As a fan of football, I love to see them," he said. If Klopp seems to have a policy of organised anarchy, of attacking footballers appearing in each others' supposed positions within a structure that appeals to Guardiola, the precision of Pochettino's instructions earned him the Man City manager's approval. The "control freak" was impressed by the level of choreography.

"His positional game is really good," he said. "All of them know exactly where the [other] players are and the positional game is the most difficult thing. When the ball is going to the left, the people on the right stay there and then the ball is arriving there.

"To create that you need time and you need time to understand and to see where the spaces are and of course the quality to move in the spaces. And of course they are able to run, to run in behind and on the counterattack. They play how he wants."

Guardiola saw similarities with Chelsea's positional sense -- this was when Spurs were using a similar 3-4-2-1 shape -- but certain differences. He cited Mousa Dembele's tendency to wander left, for one. His enthusiasm for Tottenham was such that unprompted, he name-checked player after player: Harry Kane for giving them the option of using long balls, Dele Alli for his movement between the lines, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose for being both physical and technical, Dembele for being Dembele.

His respect may have been tinged with jealousy. Guardiola has tried playing with a back three this season without winning a game; meanwhile, Pochettino defeated Chelsea with three central defenders. He's switched more seamlessly between three and four at the back than the City manager. Although he surprised Jose Mourinho by fielding a midfield diamond at Old Trafford, Klopp's formation rarely changes. Pochettino is more flexible. Perhaps that renders Tottenham the team of most fascination to him.

As two teams who beat his City and highlighted some of their shortcomings meet, Guardiola is likely to be captivated, both as a fan and a footballing philosopher. Liverpool and Spurs may be shaping not just the race for Champions League qualification, but City's future as well.

