Mind games are no longer a staple of Premier League management

In a Premier League campaign featuring the most intriguing managerial lineup the division has witnessed, there have been various football phrases used frequently.

"Back three" is one, thanks to Antonio Conte's switch of formation in September that transformed Chelsea's campaign. "Second balls" has been another, after Pep Guardiola's surprise that English football was so based around that concept. One of the phrases that hasn't been used, however, is "mind games."

That's a huge surprise, because Premier League history is dominated by managers squabbling. In the early days this was almost exclusively about Sir Alex Ferguson winding up opposition managers, with his barracking of Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan particularly infamous.

The comment that particularly infuriated Keegan, prompting his famous "I'd love it if we beat them" rant was a relatively innocuous comment suggesting some teams didn't try as hard against Newcastle as they did against Manchester United, specifically mentioning Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

It was a curious thing for Keegan to get annoyed about, particularly in the case of Leeds, whose rivalry with Manchester United was well established. "But that's part and parcel of the psychological battle, isn't it?" offered interviewer Richard Keys, which Keegan vehemently disagreed with. Keegan's remark shortly afterwards -- "It's really got to me" -- was a more telling sign of his mental state. The "I'd love it if we beat them" itself was an over-the-top proclamation, but ultimately a sign of the passion English fans wanted from managers, especially at that stage. Newcastle's players, meanwhile, seemed to quite enjoy Keegan's rant.

Ferguson had also wound up Kenny Dalglish, then in charge of Blackburn, when missing out on the title the season before. In truth, their relationship was much frostier than Ferguson's with Keegan, and there was genuine hostility between the two. Ferguson once suggested that Blackburn might "do a Devon Loch," referring to the horse that famously threw away the Grand National in 1956, jumping an imaginary fence and falling flat on the floor while leading the race.

The rivalry between Arsene Wenger, left, and Sir Alex Ferguson, right, defined the Premier League in the late-'90s and early-'00s.

Dalglish's response -- "What's that, a lake in Scotland?" -- was memorable, and he's widely considered to have steered Blackburn through the mind games and to a memorable title victory. Realistically, though, Blackburn did do a Devon Loch, losing three of their past five matches. Left-back Graeme Le Saux admitted the pressure got to Blackburn, later revealing that Dalglish "didn't know how to handle the situation," and had "become obsessed with Manchester United." Only United's failure to beat West Ham on the final day saved Blackburn's skin.

Ferguson's next title rival was Arsene Wenger, arguably the first manager to take on Ferguson at his own game. When Ferguson suggested Manchester United's fixture pile-up meant their 1996-97 league campaign should be extended, Wenger -- rightly -- rejected the idea. "It's wrong the programme is extended so Man United can rest and win everything," he complained. Ferguson, peculiarly, was fuming. "He's a novice and should keep his opinions to Japanese football," the Scot replied. It was the first time he'd been truly wound up by an opposition manager.

Ferguson and Wenger would win every league title until 2004-05, when Jose Mourinho triumphed in his first spell with Chelsea. Again, Mourinho was happy to attack Ferguson, and did so even before he came to English football.

Having beaten Manchester United 2-1 with his Porto side in the 2003-04 Champions League second-round first leg, Mourinho responded to allegations his players had dived by suggesting Ferguson was simply bitter having been beaten by a side "that cost one tenth of the price". It was unusual to see a relatively young, inexperienced manager stand up to Ferguson.

After eliminating United, Porto met Lyon in the next round. When asked how the build-up would be different, Mourinho smiled, "No mind games." They rarely clashed strongly in England, although it was notable that when Ferguson faced Mourinho's Real Madrid in 2013, he said of Mourinho, "He plays games too; he is brilliant at it, you are never quite sure what he is up to. I don't go down that road. I let him get on with it."

In the meantime, Ferguson had wound up Rafael Benitez, teasing him into his famous "facts" rant in 2009, which took place just before Liverpool suffered a poor run of results. Was it a contributing factor? Who knows, but Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard wasn't impressed.

Sir Alex Ferguson, right, famously played mind games with Rafa Benitez, left, throughout the latter's time in charge of Liverpool.

"It seemed so unlike Rafa to talk in such an emotional way. You could see the anger in him," Gerrard recalled. "Rafa was sounding muddled and bitter and paranoid. He was humiliating himself. It was a disaster. I couldn't understand Rafa taking on Ferguson, a master of mind games, when we were sitting so calmly on top of the table early into a new year. When I met up with England all the Manchester United players told me Fergie was just laughing at Rafa, saying: 'I've got him. I've got him!'"

Since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, there have been fewer mind games. Even Mourinho, who viciously attacked Claudio Ranieri in Italy, and Guardiola in Spain, has learned such an aggressive approach is unnecessary after the way his Real Madrid players turned against him. His spats with Guardiola before Clasicos were particularly nasty, it created a horrible atmosphere and, as a result, horrible games.

It's been notable that Conte has turned up, got on with the job and taken Chelsea nine points clear at the top of the league. He arrived with a fierce reputation, but has mixed moments of passion on the touchline with a jovial, friendly style in news conferences. As a result, with Conte's Chelsea riding high, anyone else starting rows with other managers will simply look unprofessional, childish, perhaps even outdated in their approach.

Perhaps there's a more significant change here, too. Management has become so much more complex in terms of training schedules, fitness regimes and strategic planning that managers simply have other things to concentrate on -- and are more likely to be studious, meticulous coaches rather than fiery old-school managers who rely upon charisma and ranting.

The managers haven't entirely calmed down; Mourinho has been complaining about referees all season, Wenger is currently serving a touchline ban for shoving a fourth official, while Jurgen Klopp screamed in the face of one last week. This tendency to abuse defenceless officials should be castigated more than their previous habit of laying into each other, but it certainly marks a change in focus.

In a sense that's a shame -- grown men saying ludicrous things purely to wind up one another was often quite funny -- but the idea it affected league performance was always hugely overblown. The focus switching from mind games to the actual football games is, overall, a positive development.

Michael Cox is the editor of Zonal Marking and a contributor to ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @Zonal_Marking.